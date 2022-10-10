Pet owner enrages family with ‘uncomfortable’ name for dog: ‘I don’t think I did anything wrong’

A pet owner can’t believe his sister is mad that his dog has the same name as her new boyfriend.

He shared the situation on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum. His dog was named long before his sister Sarah met her boyfriend. It was a mere coincidence that they shared the same name. But when the boyfriend found out, he and Sarah became furious.

“I’ve always thought it’s funny when dogs have human names,” he said.

“Much more amusing to me than giving them obvious dog names. Never had an issue with Brad’s name being what it is until recently. My sister got a new boyfriend, and I’m sure you can see where this is going. I don’t think I even have to say his name. Well, my sister came over the other day with him, and we met for the first time. Everything was all fine and good until he asked what my dog’s name was. I laughed a little and said that his name was also Brad.”

But the human Brad was not too keen on the dog having the same name.

“He looked at me for a second and asked if I was joking or not, and I told him no, his name is actually Brad,” he explained. “After that, his whole mood flipped, and the remainder of the visit just had an uncomfortable vibe. A while after they left, my sister called me and started berating me for ‘disrespecting her boyfriend.’ Honestly, this seems like such a Brad thing for him to do, and I don’t think I did anything wrong here, but maybe I’m wrong? Should I have lied about Brad’s name, so I didn’t risk hurting his feelings?”

Reddit users sided with the canine Brad on this one.

“What a weird thing to get offended over,” one person wrote.

“HUGE red flag for Brad. Warn your sis,” another commented.

“It is unreasonable to expect that when you named your dog, you were able to anticipate your sister’s boyfriend’s name,” a user said.

