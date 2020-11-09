Pet Food Ingredients Market to hit $920 million by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

Pet Food Ingredients Industry is set to register over 5% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, owing to rising number of pet adoptions along with increasing consciousness of their health & wellbeing.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Pet Food Ingredients Market is expected to cross USD 920 Million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising demand of nutrition rich product and increasing individuals spending on high quality and premium food is anticipated to propel the industry share.

Pet food ingredients industry from cat segment is expected to witness over 5.3% CAGR through 2026, due to the virtue of increasing number of adoptions of cat, considering them for companionship. A major shift in pet ‘parenting’ is become a defining trend in the market. Increasing incidence of diseases among the pets such as indigestion salivation and influenza has led to increase in the demand of healthy ingredients such as phosphates, carotenoids, amino acid and others. This has shown positive impact on the market. Moreover, consumers are also showing keen interest for buying heathy foods form market, instead of giving leftover food to their pets. These listed reasons are likely to trigger market demand for cat food.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3947

Some major findings of the pet food ingredients market report include:

The steady shift of consumers towards the pet health concern and nutritious food has gain traction owing to its high nutrition and protein content will foster the market statistics.

Increasing inclusion of ingredients such as amino acid, phosphate, specialty proteins in pet food is one of the defining trends fueling the market demand for the pet food ingredients.

Pet food ingredient from amino acid is anticipated to register over 4.4% CAGR through 2026 due to the virtue of numerous nutrition value required for animal growth.

Surging demand for clean label products is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the industry.

Pet food ingredients sourced from carotenoids is likely to gain over 3.7% CAGR through 2026, owing to increasing consumer inclination towards the plant sourced ingredients.

Changing consumer perceptions towards the use of natural ingredients and ‘move to organic’ trend is fueling the market demand for phosphate.

Some of the major players operating in the pet food ingredients market are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand, Diana Pet Food, Pancosma, DuPont Nutrition & Health, BHJ A/S, American Dehydrated Foods Inc., Muenster Milling Company, Biorigin, Vitiva, AFB International, Kemin Industries, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Novus International, Hebei Donghua Chemical Group and others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 181 market data tables and 35 figures & charts from the report, "Pet Food Ingredients Market" by Ingredients (Amino acids, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Specialty Proteins, Carotenoids), Animal (Dog, Cat, Fish), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/pet-food-ingredients-market

European pet food Ingredients market is projected to grow with CAGR of 5.1% through 2026, owing to rise in the pet ownership and increasing demand for nutritious food for animal. Emerging pet disease such as indigestion, low metabolism has steered the demand for high quality and effective nutrients to maintain pet health thereby contributing towards industry growth. Rising purchasing power and spending on health and wellness of their pets are pushing market growth. Nutrition has become utmost importance for pet owners. Pet owners have become increasingly aware about the pet food products which they buy, and the nutritional value offered by these products. Thereby, industry players of pet food have started inclusion of high nutritional value in their end products by incorporating specialty protein, vitamin and nutrition in them. This caught the attention of several international players, which has resulted in increased competition and product developments. The listed reasons support regional market demand.

Advert of new technologies has benefited the industry players operating in the market. The manufacturers have started new product range such as GMO-free, incorporation of dehydrated fruit and vegetables in pet food. The companies area focusing on building better and influential advertisement for the pet food products such as exclusive and clear information on package to attract consumers, today the consumers are more aware about the amount of nutrition and protein they offering to their pets. Further, the pet food ingredients market is likely to showcase growth in the forecast period ensuring the increasing demand for nutritional rich food coupled with increasing affinity for biologically advanced products offers by the industry players.

Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/pet-food-ingredients-market

Browse Related Report:

Dog Food And Snacks Industry By Type (Food [Dry Food, Wet Food], Treat & Mixers), Distribution Channel (Specialized Pet Food Shops, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Sellers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential Analysis, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/dog-food-and-snacks-market

Story continues