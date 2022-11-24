PET Foam Core Market Trends and ForecastThe global PET foam core market is expected to reach an estimated $210.2 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027

ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities and forecast in PET foam core market to 2027 by end use (wind energy, transportation, building and construction, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

PET Foam Core Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the PET foam core market looks promising with opportunities in the wind energy, transportation, and building & construction end uses. The global PET foam core market is expected to reach an estimated $210.2 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing use of lightweight materials in the end use industries and substitution of PVC and SAN with PET foam core due to its recyclability.



Evolution of PET Foam Core Opportunities



PET foam core opportunities have evolved through a number of stages as presented in the figure below:

Emerging Trends in the PET Foam Core Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes recycled pet garbage as raw material for pet foam core production and development of multi-density pet cores with improved strength.



PET Foam Core Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global PET foam core market by end use, and region as follows:



PET Foam Core Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Wind Energy

• Transportation

• Building and Construction



PET Foam Core Market by Region [Value ($M) and volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of PET Foam Core Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies PET foam core companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the PET foam core companies profiled in this report includes.

• Armacell

• Gurit

• 3A Composites

• Diab Group

PET Foam Core Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that wind energy will remain the largest segment due to increasing penetration of PET foam core. Transportation it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of PET foam core in the different application of transportation industry like bumpers, interiors, headliner ceiling sections, car bodies, and in all doors and windows.

• Europe will remain the largest market by value and volume due to increasing demand of PET foam core in transportation and wind energy industries. Asia pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use market.

Features of PET Foam Core Market

• Market Size Estimates: PET foam core market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (KT)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use and region

• Regional Analysis: PET foam core market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use and regions for the PET foam core market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the PET foam core market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the PET foam core market size?

Answer: The global PET foam core market is expected to reach an estimated $210.2 million by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for PET foam core market?

Answer: The PET foam core market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the PET foam core market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing use of lightweight materials in the end use industries and substitution of PVC and SAN with PET foam core due to its recyclability.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for PET foam core?

Answer: Wind energy and transportation are the major end uses for PET foam core.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in PET foam core market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes recycled pet garbage as raw material for pet foam core production and development of multi-density pet cores with improved strength.

Q6. Who are the key PET foam core companies?



Answer: Some of the key PET foam core companies are as follows:

• Armacell

• Gurit

• 3A Composites

• Diab Gro

Q7: In PET foam core market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest region and APAC witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global PET foam core market by end use (wind energy, transportation, building and construction, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to PET foam core market or related to PET foam core market share, PET foam core market analysis, PET foam core market size, PET foam core manufacturers, and PET foam core applications, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362822/?utm_source=GNW



