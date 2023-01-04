Pet Dietary Supplements Market is Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 6.3 Billion by the End of 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Transparency Market Research inc.
·5 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / United States Transparency Market Research Inc. - The pet dietary supplements market was valued at US$ 3.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to experience strong growth in the next few years. According to Transparency Market Research, the global market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 6.3 Bn by the end of 2031. Rise in trend of pet humanization, or the tendency of people to treat their pets like family members, is a key driver of the pet dietary supplements market. As people become more attached to their pets, they are willing to invest more in high-quality products, including dietary supplements, to ensure their pets' health and wellness.

Transparency Market Research inc., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Press release picture

Request free sample report at (To ensure the top priority, please use the corporate mail ID) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23636

Pet Dietary Supplements Market: Key Findings of Report

  • High Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases Boosts Market Demand: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), zoonotic diseases, or diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans, are a major public health concern, with more than 60% of all infectious diseases in humans being of animal origin. These diseases could have serious consequences for both pets and their owners, with pets often being carriers of the disease without showing any symptoms. Pet owners are increasingly turning to supplements as a way to boost their pets' immune systems and protect them from diseases. These supplements could help to reduce the risk of pets contracting zoonotic diseases, as well as other illnesses, by providing essential vitamins and minerals that can support their overall health and wellness.

  • Increase in Demand for Multivitamins: Pets, like humans, require a balanced diet to maintain good health. However, sometimes it is difficult for owners to provide their pets with all the necessary nutrients, leading to deficiencies and health problems. This is where pet dietary supplements come in. Multivitamins are supplements that have witnessed high demand in the past few years. These supplements could help to ensure that pets are getting all the nutrients they need, even if their diet is not perfectly balanced. Usage of multivitamins helps in preventing deficiencies and support the overall health and wellness of pets.

Pet Dietary Supplements Market: Growth Opportunities

  • Rise in awareness about pet health and wellness is fueling pet dietary supplements industry growth

  • Favorable government initiatives and regulations are fueling the global market

  • Surge in prevalence of chronic pet diseases is driving demand for specialized supplements

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=23636<>

Pet Dietary Supplements Market: Key Players

The pet dietary supplements market is highly competitive, with a number of players vying for market share. Prominent players in the industry are Bayer AG, Beaphar, Central Garden & Pet Company, Ceva, GNC Holdings, LLC, Makers Nutrition LLC, Neoterica GmbH, Nutramax Laboratories, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, and Virbac.

The competitive landscape of the pet dietary supplements market is intense due to the presence of private label brands and store brands, which offer products at competitive prices. These brands are often able to leverage the distribution networks and brand recognition of the retailers they are associated with, making it difficult for other players to compete. In order to stay competitive, companies in the pet dietary supplements market are constantly innovating and introducing new products to meet the changing needs of consumers.

Pet Dietary Supplements Market: Regional Growth Assessment

The regional landscape of the pet dietary supplements market is highly dynamic, with different regions exhibiting different growth patterns. North America is currently the leading market for pet dietary supplements, followed by Europe. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031, with both regions experiencing steady growth.

The pet dietary supplements market in Asia Pacific is driven by increase in awareness about pet care. Demand for pet dietary supplements is expected to increase as more people in the region become aware of the importance of proper nutrition for their pets. This trend is particularly pronounced in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, where the pet care industry is rapidly growing.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=23636

Pet Dietary Supplements Market: Segmentation

Pet Dietary Supplements Market, by Pet

  • Dog

  • Cat

  • Horse

  • Others (rabbit, etc.)

Pet Dietary Supplements Market, by Supplement

  • Glucosamine

  • Omega-3 Fatty Acids

  • Probiotics & Prebiotics

  • Multivitamins

  • Antioxidants

  • Proteins & Peptides

  • Others (digestive enzymes, S-Adenosyl methionine, etc.)

Pet Dietary Supplements Market, by Ingredient

  • Fish, Meat, & Animal Derivatives

  • Dairy Products & Eggs

  • Vegetables

  • Cereals & Cereal Byproducts

  • Others (sugars, ascorbic acid, etc.)

Pet Dietary Supplements Market, by Form

  • Tablets & Capsules Derivatives

  • Soft Gels & Gummies

  • Liquids

  • Powders

  • Others (sticks, etc.)

Pet Dietary Supplements Market, by Application

  • Skin & Coat

  • Joint Health

  • Liver

  • Gastrointestinal Tract

  • Kidney Support

  • Balanced Diet

  • Others (immune health, anti-inflammatory, medicated treatments, etc.)

Pet Dietary Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel

  • Online

    • Company-owned Websites

    • E-Commerce Website

  • Offline

    • Specialty Stores

    • Retail-based Stores

    • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pet Dietary Supplements Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Latest Consumer Goods Industry Reports : -

Online Home Decor Market Outlook 2031

Hair Dryer Market Size 2031

Non-stick Cookware Market Demand 2031

Down and Feather Market Scope 2031

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Size 2031

Europe Ceramic Wash Basin Market Share 2031

Motocross Gear Market Trends 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733946/Pet-Dietary-Supplements-Market-is-Projected-to-Reach-a-Valuation-of-US-63-Billion-by-the-End-of-2031--Transparency-Market-Research-Inc

Latest Stories

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche gave Ontario bettors biggest returns in 2022

    TORONTO — Nathan MacKinnon and the Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche gave Ontario sports bettors plenty of bang for their buck in 2022. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, MacKinnon and the Avs made Ontario sports bettors the most money overall last year. The province's sports-betting industry opened fully April 4. Colorado defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in last year's Stanley Cup final. After registering 88 points (32 goals, 56 assists) in 65 regular-season games, MacKinnon

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston

    HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a nine-game skid against Houston by routing the Texans 31-3 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory overall. Jacksonville (8-8) is in first place in the AFC South and would win the division for the first time since 2017 with a victory at home over slumping Tennessee next week in the regular-season finale. The Titans (7-9) have drop

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Winter Classic: Bruins squeeze past Penguins at Fenway Park

    The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No