Pet Dietary Supplements Market is Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 6.3 Billion by the End of 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / United States Transparency Market Research Inc. - The pet dietary supplements market was valued at US$ 3.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to experience strong growth in the next few years. According to Transparency Market Research, the global market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 6.3 Bn by the end of 2031. Rise in trend of pet humanization, or the tendency of people to treat their pets like family members, is a key driver of the pet dietary supplements market. As people become more attached to their pets, they are willing to invest more in high-quality products, including dietary supplements, to ensure their pets' health and wellness.
Pet Dietary Supplements Market: Key Findings of Report
High Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases Boosts Market Demand: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), zoonotic diseases, or diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans, are a major public health concern, with more than 60% of all infectious diseases in humans being of animal origin. These diseases could have serious consequences for both pets and their owners, with pets often being carriers of the disease without showing any symptoms. Pet owners are increasingly turning to supplements as a way to boost their pets' immune systems and protect them from diseases. These supplements could help to reduce the risk of pets contracting zoonotic diseases, as well as other illnesses, by providing essential vitamins and minerals that can support their overall health and wellness.
Increase in Demand for Multivitamins: Pets, like humans, require a balanced diet to maintain good health. However, sometimes it is difficult for owners to provide their pets with all the necessary nutrients, leading to deficiencies and health problems. This is where pet dietary supplements come in. Multivitamins are supplements that have witnessed high demand in the past few years. These supplements could help to ensure that pets are getting all the nutrients they need, even if their diet is not perfectly balanced. Usage of multivitamins helps in preventing deficiencies and support the overall health and wellness of pets.
Pet Dietary Supplements Market: Growth Opportunities
Rise in awareness about pet health and wellness is fueling pet dietary supplements industry growth
Favorable government initiatives and regulations are fueling the global market
Surge in prevalence of chronic pet diseases is driving demand for specialized supplements
Pet Dietary Supplements Market: Key Players
The pet dietary supplements market is highly competitive, with a number of players vying for market share. Prominent players in the industry are Bayer AG, Beaphar, Central Garden & Pet Company, Ceva, GNC Holdings, LLC, Makers Nutrition LLC, Neoterica GmbH, Nutramax Laboratories, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, and Virbac.
The competitive landscape of the pet dietary supplements market is intense due to the presence of private label brands and store brands, which offer products at competitive prices. These brands are often able to leverage the distribution networks and brand recognition of the retailers they are associated with, making it difficult for other players to compete. In order to stay competitive, companies in the pet dietary supplements market are constantly innovating and introducing new products to meet the changing needs of consumers.
Pet Dietary Supplements Market: Regional Growth Assessment
The regional landscape of the pet dietary supplements market is highly dynamic, with different regions exhibiting different growth patterns. North America is currently the leading market for pet dietary supplements, followed by Europe. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031, with both regions experiencing steady growth.
The pet dietary supplements market in Asia Pacific is driven by increase in awareness about pet care. Demand for pet dietary supplements is expected to increase as more people in the region become aware of the importance of proper nutrition for their pets. This trend is particularly pronounced in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, where the pet care industry is rapidly growing.
Pet Dietary Supplements Market: Segmentation
Pet Dietary Supplements Market, by Pet
Dog
Cat
Horse
Others (rabbit, etc.)
Pet Dietary Supplements Market, by Supplement
Glucosamine
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Probiotics & Prebiotics
Multivitamins
Antioxidants
Proteins & Peptides
Others (digestive enzymes, S-Adenosyl methionine, etc.)
Pet Dietary Supplements Market, by Ingredient
Fish, Meat, & Animal Derivatives
Dairy Products & Eggs
Vegetables
Cereals & Cereal Byproducts
Others (sugars, ascorbic acid, etc.)
Pet Dietary Supplements Market, by Form
Tablets & Capsules Derivatives
Soft Gels & Gummies
Liquids
Powders
Others (sticks, etc.)
Pet Dietary Supplements Market, by Application
Skin & Coat
Joint Health
Liver
Gastrointestinal Tract
Kidney Support
Balanced Diet
Others (immune health, anti-inflammatory, medicated treatments, etc.)
Pet Dietary Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel
Online
Company-owned Websites
E-Commerce Website
Offline
Specialty Stores
Retail-based Stores
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Pet Dietary Supplements Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
