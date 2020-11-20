These pet clippers have 18,000+ five-star Amazon reviews—and they're on sale, just for today
Having a cat or dog is a great way to add some extra love to your life, but furry friends require some serious time and maintenance. And, if your pet needs regular grooming, it can get costly.
Sure, you could haul your little one to your neighborhood groomer and shell out cash to have their coat trimmed—or you can DIY. Well, the at-home option just got a little easier thanks to a sale on Amazon’s top-rated pet clippers. For today only, you snatch up Oneisall pet clippers for $28 (was $50).
This clipper set has an army of fans—think: more than 18,600 five-star reviews—and with good reason. They get the job done.
The trimmer is rechargeable and cordless, so you can maneuver all around your pet while you clip without worrying about a cord blocking your way. It has five adjustable functions for the comb, ranging from 0.8mm to 2mm. That, plus six attachment guide combs (3 mm, 6mm, 9mm, 12mm, 15mm and 18mm) help you get the style you’re after. The set even comes with a comb and scissors to help you get to hard-to-reach spots.
Oneisall clippers have a stainless steel fixed blade and ceramic moving blade for pro-level cutting performance and—this is a nice feature—the blades can detach for easy cleaning when you’re done. They’re also available in gold, red, silver and white options.
People rave about the clippers’ low vibration and lack of noise, which they say helps keep their pets at ease during their trim. “These clippers are SUPER quiet. The dogs never flinched when I turned it on,” one five-star reviewer wrote.
And then there’s the savings to consider. “I would highly suggest these if you are tired of taking your dog to a groomer and spending $60 or more,” a happy customer wrote. Another said the clippers were “amazing” at helping to trim their cat. “My cat was severely (and I mean SEVERELY) matted. I kept planning on bringing him in to the groomer's but hadn't gotten around to making an appointment yet. So I bit the bullet and bought these shaver clippers,” they wrote. “The whole process was actually quite easy. ... The clippers did the entire job on one charge.”
Nervous about cutting your pet’s hair at home? One five-star reviewer offered up this pro tip: Use a harness to help keep your pet in place, and have a friend entertain your pet with treats while you clip.
Again, these clippers are only on sale for today—don’t miss out on the chance to save on grooming.
