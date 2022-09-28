Pet Carriers Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn in 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Sales in the U.S. market are expected to increase at a 3.5% CAGR over the assessment period, accounting for a dominant share in the North America pet carriers market. In addition to this, growing awareness regarding pet hygiene and safety while travelling is expected to spur demand for compactable pet carriers in the U.K.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet carriers market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2032, with sales growing at an average CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Predicted to reach an estimated US$ 830.0 Mn in 2022, the pet carriers market is driven by the prevailing trend of solo traveling. The escalation in pet adoption rates and the growing pet humanization will further supplement the growth of the pet carriers market over the forecast period.

Solo traveling or traveling with pets is gaining momentum among travelers and tourists. For people traveling with pets, pet carriers are a good choice as these provide a sturdiness that offers comfort to bigger animals during the travel. In addition to this, a growing emphasis on pet humanization, along with rising pet adoption all over the world is expected to fuel the demand for pet carriers.

Moreover, due to rising concern for the environment and sustainability trends, there’s been a surge in demand for biodegradable and eco-friendly pet carriers. Hence, product innovation and development play a vital role in driving the pet carrier market.

More and more consumers are inclined toward pet carriers made of sustainable materials as well as one that offer a comfortable and sturdy seat for pets. This, too, aids in the expansion of the pet carriers market. Again, the advancing trend of ‘humanization’ among pet owners is augmenting the global sales of pet carriers. Pet owners are more aware and concerned about their pet’s health.

The increasing knowledge among pet owners of separation and travel anxiety among pets supplements the market growth of pet carriers. Since most consumers are keen on spending more on high-quality and premium products for their pets, many manufacturers are releasing customized pet carriers which boost the target market growth.

“Pet humanization trends along with a surge in pet adoption is expected to propel the market growth of the pet carriers over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • Increasing product innovation will strengthen market prospects.

  • Pet carriers market in the U.S. is predicted to record a 3.5% CAGR.

  • The U.K. market is expected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR.

  • By product type, hard kennels for dogs will register a high demand.

  • Nylon-based pet carriers will witness a surge in sales.

  • In terms of sales channels, pet specialty stores will gain traction over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape 

Sleepypod, Paw & Pals, Sherpa, SLEEKO, Peanuts, EliteField, Frisco, PetAmi, PetsHome, OxGord, Mr. Peanuts, Pet Magasin, MidWest Homes for Pets, Ferplast, Sturdi Products, and Less Trading Corp among others are some of the major players in the pet carriers market profiled in the full version of the report.

Key market players are focusing on re-inventing their product lines and releasing attractive, comfortable, and functional carriers in the market.

More Insights into Pet Carriers Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global pet carriers market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (purse carriers, sling carriers, hard kennel, other product types), material type (polyester, nylon, fur, others), pet type (dogs, cats, others), sales channels (supermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, other stores), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the pet carriers market in the United Kingdom is expected to present substantial growth over the forecast period. The market in this country is expected to record a 4.4% CAGR. This growth can be attributed to the increasing preference for compact pet carriers. The rising awareness of pet safety and hygiene while traveling will further supplement regional growth. Apart from the U.K., India and the United States are predicted to exhibit significant growth over the assessment period.

Based on segmentation, in terms of product type, the hard kennels segment will likely register a high demand while, on the basis of material type, the nylon-based pet carrier segment will lead the market growth during 2022-2032.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Summary of Key Findings

  1.3. Summary of Key statistics

  1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation Trends

  3.3. Future Prospects of Pet Carriers Market

To Continue TOC…

