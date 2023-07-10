At the back of the eyeball, attached to the optic nerve, is the blind spot. So says Mrs Price to a class of 12-year-olds who, scissors held aloft, queasily contemplate the cow’s eyes glistening on their desks. “We can’t see anything at that point,” she tells them. “But our brain fill[s] in the gaps for us without us even noticing.”

The slippery science of perception is the animating theme of Pet, Catherine Chidgey’s eighth novel, a slow-burn psychological thriller. It’s predominantly set in 1984, in a New Zealand school run by a mix of nuns and lay teachers (though with the occasional flash-forward to 2014). Our narrator Justine, who has recently lost her mother to cancer, has, like several of her classmates, become entranced by a new teacher, Mrs Price, who has a way of making her young charges feel special. When Mrs Price picks Justine for classroom duties, the latter is thrilled; the reader feels for poor Melissa, summarily replaced as teacher’s pet.

Of course, the reader can see what Justine chooses not to: that Mrs Price is playing her pupils off against each other in an obscure game of divide-and-conquer. When personal items begin to go missing, Mrs Price asks each of the pupils to write down whom they think is responsible. Justine betrays her best friend, Amy, setting in motion a sequence of events that spiral into horror. Yet Justine also suffers from epileptic fits that cause her to lose consciousness at moments of high tension; Chidgey quietly seeds enough uncertainty for us to start to wonder whether we’ve been filling in the gaps incorrectly ourselves.

Chidgey, a New Zealander longlisted for the Women’s Prize in 2020 for her sixth novel, Remote Sympathy, writes with disarming, absorbing casualness. Details are left lightly sketched, from the school’s religious teaching to Justine’s sexual coming-of-age. Yet the plot, unwisely, takes on the dimensions of a fairy tale: Mrs Price strikes up a relationship with Justine’s father, and becomes soon to marry him. Such contrivances hobble a novel that becomes increasingly schematic, with even Justine’s epilepsy in the service of a couple of sensational twists that barely withstand scrutiny. As for Mrs Price, whose motivations remain vague, she seems to diminish in presence just as the narrative requires her to become more powerful. Pet eventually mistakes easy thrills for unsettling horror. I guess novels can have blind spots, too.

