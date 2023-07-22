Pest infestation, sewage issues led to 3 closures in latest Tarrant County inspections

Three restaurants were closed due to violations — including improperly working equipment, a pest infestation, and plumbing issues — in the latest Tarrant County health inspections, according to county data.

There were 190 inspections from July 2 to July 15.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required.

A&D Buffalos at 4005 East Belknap Street in Haltom City required a follow-up inspection because the restaurant failed its first inspection in the period. The restaurant was forced to close due to an improperly working walk-in cooler but was reopened the day after.

Viet Tofu at 4045 East Belknap Street in Haltom City was closed due to a roach infestation, but was able to reopen in their follow-up inspection.

Balkan Garden Bistro at 2140 Hall Johnson Road in Grapevine was closed due to a sewage backup.

Mezcales Mexican Bar Grill at 5532 Jacksboro Highway in Sansom Park received 36 demerits, the only restaurant to score over 30.

In addition to A&D Buffalos and Viet Tofu, three restaurants had follow-up inspections:

1102 Bubble Tea & Coffee at 3980 Boat Club Road in Lake Worth, 14;

Joes Pizza Pasta And Subs at 2733 Denton Highway in Haltom City, 0;

Mezcales Mexican Bar Grill at 5532 Jacksboro Highway in Sansom Park, 15;

Fruit flies were “out of control” at Genghis Grill at 1101 Melbourne Road in Hurst and presented a health hazard, according to inspection data. Fruit flies were seen swarming at a mop sink, an ice machine, the protein service line, the bar, and sinks where food was thawing.

Uno Due Go at E35 Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was observed using a cold-hold pizza unit that is not working, a repeat issue. The restaurant was told to repair or replace the unit.

