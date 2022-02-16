Pesky snow persists in Alberta before shot of double-digit warmth

A few systems will track along a boundary between the very mild Pacific air and the Arctic air on the Prairies this week. The result has led to multiple days with periods of whiteout conditions and poor travel due to blowing snow.

In Alberta, a new weak low continue bringing light snow overnight Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. A change in the wind direction will allow for upsloping snow along the foothills. Snowfall amounts will be less than 5 cm for southern regions and 5-10 cm for areas near the northern and souther foothills.

Beyond that, we have another clipper for the northern and central areas of the province Thursday, bringing some downsloping winds in the southern half. Winds will be quite intense, and may gust up to 100 km/h along the southern foothills.

ABWind

Frigid temperatures are expected for southern Manitoba on Thursday with a high of only -24°C for Winnipeg, while southern Alberta reaches double digits — equal to a more than a 35-degree temperature contrast. Another blast of severe cold will arrive this weekend and continue into early next week – this time with the cross polar flow affecting the entire region.

Watch the video above for the full forecast in Alberta Wednesday and beyond.