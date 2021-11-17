Is it Peruvian? Thai? Cuban? This new restaurant in Wynwood is bringing all the flavors

It’s hard to pin the new Wynwood restaurant Jatto to one type of menu.

The new spot, by the chef and owner of Brickell’s B Bistro and Bakery, Henry Hané, wants to bring the chef’s Peruvian background to the plate, while adding touches of Miami’s favorite and popular cuisines, including Cuban, Thai and Italian. It opened Nov. 16, taking over for the former Alter, where Bradley Kilgore was honored several times as a James Beard award nominee.

The result of this mélange, he hopes, is a restaurant that bases its menu on local ingredients — including Zak the Baker bread, George Stone Crab, Frice Ice Cream and Coconut Cartel cocktails — while reflecting popular Miami food cultures in playful ways. Jatto, after all, is a play on the Peruvian slang for “home.”

Patatas baravas at Jatto

“While the menu features many global inspirations, I am especially excited to draw influence from my Peruvian background,” he wrote in a release.

Hané brings his own strong culinary pedigree. A Lima native who studied at Johnson & Wales University, he was a former chef at Giorgio Rapicavoli’s Eating House. Hané honed his craft at a pair of Michelin star restaurants, Le Manoir Aux Quat Saisons in Oxford, England and at the restaurant Miramar in Llanca, Spain before returning to Miami.

George Stone Crab causa with caviar at Jatto in Wynwood

That means there will likely be classic dishes given an upscale treatment — and many of the larger dishes are made to be shared between two or three people. The Fufu Croquetas use a plantain relish with lime; choclo uses a five-spice butter; sweet potatoes are topped with zaatar and batatas bravas are topped with a roasted garlic espuma. The Mr. Benedict treats a soft egg with hollandaise and crispy bacon but adds panela and tamarind.

Even classic cocktails like a pisco sour get dosed with chipotle and hibiscus and the negroni is made with Coconut Cartel rum.

The outdoor patio at Jatto in Wynwood

The restaurant’s cozy dining room is complemented by a more built out patio and bar, that will stay open later on weekends. Smaller plates range from $12-22, mains for sharing, $65-85, with cocktails starting at $15.

Jatto

Address: 223 NW 23rd St., Wynwood

Hours: 6-11 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday, until midnight Friday-Saturday

More info: JattoMiami.com, 305-982-8960