Peruvian player gets two-year doping ban

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Peruvian player Arklon Huertas Del Pino has been handed a two-year ban for doping, the International Tennis Federation has said.

The 25-year-old was handed a provisional suspension in December after his sample, which he provided during a tournament in Lima, was found to contain cannabis.

"An Independent Tribunal determined that his violation was not intentional ... but found that he could not sustain his plea of No Significant Fault or Negligence," an ITF statement said late on Monday.

Del Pino, who has a doubles ranking of 337, will be suspended till Oct. 23, 2021 after his period of ineligibility was back-dated to the date of sample collection, the ITF added.





(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Kim Coghill)