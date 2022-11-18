Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad (KLSE:PERSTIM) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.2x Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad (KLSE:PERSTIM) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 24x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

See our latest analysis for Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad

pe

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 48% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 36% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 12% shows it's about the same on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are more bearish than recent times would indicate and have been accepting lower selling prices.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look similar to current market expectations. When we see average earnings with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here