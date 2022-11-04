Peru tourists released from detained riverboat

Malu Cursino & Fiona Nimoni - BBC News
·2 min read

Around 70 tourists in Peru have been transferred from a river boat, having been detained by indigenous protesters since early on Thursday.

The group - which includes at least three British tourists - held the boat in protest at an earlier oil spill.

"After dialogue with the [head[ of the Cuninico communities, our request to release people was accepted," officials in the Amazon region said.

A British woman earlier said conditions were "starting to deteriorate".

Charlotte Wiltshire told the BBC they were running out of food and water - adding there were pregnant, diabetic, elderly and sick people on the boat.

Peruvian, Swiss, American, Spanish and French nationals were also believed to have been on board.

Despite being transferred, it's thought the tourists' belongings will stay on the original boat. It's not known to where they are being transferred.

The oil spill that sparked the protest from Cuninico's indigenous community happened on 16 September.

Activists from the Cuninico community released a statement this week saying that from midnight on 1 November, no boats or vessels would be able to pass.

"We demand that the government talks to the Cuninico community or face consequences - the ultimate responsibility lies with the President of the Republic [Pedro del Castillo]", their statement read.

The community has been badly affected by a series of leaks from the 40-year-old Northern Peruvian Oil Pipeline. Known locally as the Norperuano, it travels 497 miles (800 km) from the Amazon region to the Pacific Coast.

Speaking to a local TV station, Prime Minister Anibal Torres appeared to blame the Cuninico community itself for cutting the pipeline involved in the spill.

This picture, sent by a Peruvian passenger, shows indigenous leaders arriving to talk to the tourists on Friday
This picture, sent by a Peruvian passenger, shows indigenous leaders arriving to talk to the tourists on Friday

One Peruvian passenger on the boat, Regina Mortua, said they were stranded at the mouth of the Cuninico River.

"A few minutes ago the native community decided to take our [tourist] boat close to their town," she said.

"A few hours ago another boat came for us to board, however it was not possible, because it only transports food."

Another tourist told local TV the group had been fed, but had been told they would be held for up to eight days, if there was no resolution.

The UK Foreign Office said: "We are providing assistance to a very small number of British nationals in Peru, and are in contact with the Peruvian authorities."

This picture taken from the boat shows some of the protesters
This picture taken from the boat shows some of the protesters holding up the vessel
Local leaders were seen holding a meeting with the boat crew
Local leaders were seen holding a meeting with the boat crew

Latest Stories

  • Britons among 70 boat passengers released after being held by indigenous group in Peru

    Boat passengers, including British tourists, are understood to have been released after being held by a community group in the Peruvian Amazon. The group, thought to be from an indigenous community, said they had detained them in protest over a lack of government action to tackle oil spills in a river, according to RPP Noticias. "After dialogue with the APU of the Cuninico communities, our request was accepted to release people who remained in boats held in protest against contamination after #Oil Spill in the Marañón River," the Peruvian Ombudsman's Office tweeted.

  • More than 240 tourists, including US and UK citizens, are released after being ‘held hostage’ in Peru

    Pregnant women, a one-month-old baby and elderly people were reportedly among those held hostage

  • Russian-installed official: Russian units likely to quit west bank of Dnipro river

    "Most likely our units, our soldiers, will leave for the left (eastern) bank," Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy civilian administrator of the Kherson region, said in an interview with Solovyov Live, a pro-Kremlin online media outlet. The city of Kherson, the only major Ukrainian city that Russian forces have captured intact, is located on the western bank of the Dnipro.

  • Huge swarm of eerie fish surround scuba diver in the darkness

    This scuba diver was exploring the waters off Komodo Island in Indonesia. It was a night dive and the group was making their way along a sandy bottom, hoping to see stargazers, a bizarre predatory angler fish that lies in wait under the sand for a meal to swim above it. The waters here are inhabited by sharks, large fish and marine animals that are mysterious and intimidating. Out of the corner of his eye, the diver saw movement and a large mass swirling toward him. His imagination told him it could be anything at all in this dark, underwater world. It turned out to be a swarm of harmless catfish that were hunting along the sand. They had been attracted by his light and the advantage that it gave them on their hunt. As thousands of the fish gathered around the diver, he lost sight of the group and even the ocean bottom. He tried to slowly move left and right but the school of fish followed, seemingly reluctant to leave the light beam. Mesmerizing and fascinating, this school of fish followed the diver for a while before disappearing into the darkness.

  • Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie

    The Fox News host's claim about Social Security sent Twitter to the tape.

  • Iran Needs To Know the U.S. Will Destroy Its Nuclear Program

    Iran is determined to building a nuclear weapon. The U.S. must be equally committed to stopping them.

  • Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona

    PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real data. Real value. Real news,” the pledge did not match the content. Leonardi, a Democrat living in Tempe, Arizona, who is not Catholic, quickly realized the paper was fake, a partisan conservative publication with c

  • German chancellor's flying visit to Beijing a sign China is simply too powerful to ignore

    The German chancellor no doubt had to tread a very careful line today on his visit to Beijing, but the message and symbolism felt abundantly clear - an isolated China isn't good for anyone.

  • UPDATE 1-Kyiv says it made no new commitments to Russia beyond terms of grain deal

    Ukraine said on Thursday it had made no commitments to Russia that go beyond the terms of the Black Sea Grains Initiative agreed in July to persuade Moscow to resume its participation in the deal. Russia suspended participation in the U.N.-brokered deal on Saturday after what it said was an attack on vessels from its Black Sea fleet. Moscow resumed its participation on Wednesday, with the Russian defence ministry saying it had received guarantees from Ukraine that it would not use the Black Sea grain corridor for military operations against Russia.

  • Parents charged over dog attack that killed three-month-old daughter Kyra King

    A couple have been charged over a dog attack that killed their three-month-old daughter. Kyra King was attacked at Ostler's Plantation in Lincolnshire at around 11pm on 6 March and pronounced dead at the scene after suffering head and neck injuries. The pair will appear for an initial hearing at Boston Magistrates' Court on 9 November.

  • British hostages held by Amazon tribe armed with bows and arrows plea for help from Peru government

    British tourists taken hostage in a remote corner of the Amazon on Friday night pleaded with Peru’s government to “get us out of here”.

  • ‘Come to Germany and learn’: Albanian PM criticises UK’s immigration stance

    Edi Rama tells press conference in Berlin that UK rhetoric sounds like ‘screams from a madhouse’

  • Paul dispatches Nadal from Paris Masters

    Unseeded American Tommy Paul came from a set and a break of serve down on Wednesday night to beat the second seed Rafael Nadal. Paul advanced to the third round 3-6, 7-6, 6-1 after just over two and a half hours on centre court at the Accor Arena in Bercy, south-eastern Paris."I'm happy I played well," said the 25-year-old in his on-court interview."I came in not expecting much support so I was surprised to get some cheers," he added. "A big thank you to those who supported me."Nadal won the fir

  • Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”

    She speaks candidly about her former relationship in her newly released documentary, 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.'

  • Eroding trust in US elections taxes state investigators

    SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As complaints about elections, many of them unfounded, pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of America’s system for choosing local, state and national leaders. In blue states like Oregon and red states like Idaho, elections officials say investigating the complaints is critical for maintaining voter confidence. Many are dealing with a sharp increase of complaints in the runup to the

  • UPDATE 2-Enbridge greenlights C$3.6 billion gas pipeline expansion in Canada

    Canadian energy infrastructure firm Enbridge Inc on Friday announced a C$3.6 billion ($2.65 billion) expansion of the southern segment of its British Columbia (B.C.) gas pipeline system after strong demand from customers. Gas production in Western Canada this year neared record levels of 18 billion cubic feet a day. Enbridge Chief Executive Officer Al Monaco said that supply growth coupled with future demand from planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects was underpinning the expansions.

  • Singh says Trudeau government has 'turned their backs' in fall economic update, but will still vote in favour

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Thursday the fall economic update had "turned their backs" by not attempting to tackle inflation's impact on grocery prices, or taking steps to deal with the ongoing health-care crisis. However, Singh said they would still vote for the statement, noting they used their power in the past to fight for better measures such as an increase to the GST tax credit or dental care they forced "the government to deliver on."

  • How the Justice Department might respond to a Trump 2024 bid

    How the Justice Department might respond to a Trump 2024 bid

  • Haiti police try to break blockade of crucial fuel terminal

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s National Police was fighting to remove a powerful gang that has surrounded a key fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince for almost two months, though it was not immediately clear Friday if the economically devastating blockade was fully lifted. In a voicemail shared with The Associated Press on Friday, Police Chief Frantz Elbé congratulated officers involved in an operation to oust members of the G9 gang federation led by Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer known as “Barbecue.” The gang had refused to budge as it demanded that Prime Minister Ariel Henry resign.

  • US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and South Korea jointly warned North Korea on Thursday that use of any kind of nuclear weapon against Seoul or other regional allies would result in the end of Kim Jong Un's regime, as Pyongyang continued to rattle the peninsula with escalating missile tests. North Korea has launched more than two dozen missiles over the last two days in response to U.S.-South Korean military exercises that began Monday. The launches have sent South Koreans scrambling for shelter and f