Peru protests: Machu Picchu closed indefinitely and tourists stranded

Kathryn Armstrong - BBC News
·2 min read
Machu Picchu
Peruvian authorities say those with tickets to Machu Picchu can be refunded

Peru has closed its famous tourist site Machu Picchu indefinitely over the ongoing protests against the country's president.

The government said it closed the site to protect tourists and its own citizens.

Hundreds of people, mostly foreigners, are currently thought to be stranded at the foot of the site.

Dozens of people have been killed in months of violent protests, which began after the previous leader was ousted.

The demonstrators are demanding fresh elections and calling for the new President, Dina Boluarte, to stand down, which she has so far refused to do.

They want her left-wing predecessor, Pedro Castillo, who is in prison and who has been charged with rebellion and conspiracy, to be released.

In the latest clashes, roads were blocked and police fired teargas at stone-throwing demonstrators in the capital, Lima.

The stranded tourists at Machu Picchu are not the first to be stuck there during the protests, which have disrupted transport services and damaged nearby train tracks. Rail services to the site were suspended on Thursday.

Last month, the authorities had to rescue hundreds of tourists nearby who had been stuck for days.

Machu Picchu is a 15th-century Incan citadel in the Andes mountains that was named one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in 2007. It's hugely popular with tourists, with around a million people visiting every year.

In a statement, Peru's culture ministry said that those who had already bought tickets would be able to use them for one month after the end of the demonstrations, or else refund them.

Stranded tourists who were visiting the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu
Waves of visitors have been left stranded at Machu Picchu in recent weeks due to protests disrupting transport

Authorities announced on Saturday that another protester had died following demonstrations in the southern region of Puno, where police stations were set on fire.

At least 58 Peruvians have been injured in the clashes.

The European Union has condemned the widespread violence and what it called the "disproportionate" use of force by the police.

"The EU calls on the government and all political actors to take urgent steps to restore calm and ensure an inclusive dialogue with the participation of civil society and affected communities as the way out of the crisis," it said in a statement.

The country has been through years of political turmoil, which came to a head when Mr Castillo was arrested last month for trying to dissolve Congress.

He is being investigated on charges of rebellion and conspiracy. He denies all the accusations, insisting that he is still the country's legitimate president.

Ms Boluarte has resisted calls to step down, including from some regional governors, and earlier this week urged Peruvians to ensure their protests were peaceful.

Latest Stories

  • Peru protests: Thousands of anti-government demonstrators clash with police in Lima for second day

    Thousands of protesters have clashed with police in Peru as violent demonstrations hit the country's capital for the second day in a row. Facing volleys of tear gas, demonstrators took over key roads in downtown Lima and became locked in running battles with officers. Demonstrations have engulfed large portions of the country following the impeachment and imprisonment of Pedro Castillo, Peru's first leader from a rural Andean background, after he tried to dissolve Congress last month.

  • Religious leaders sue to block Missouri's abortion ban

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri's abortion ban, saying lawmakers openly invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the measure and thereby imposed those beliefs on others who don't share them. The lawsuit filed in St. Louis is the latest of many to challenge restrictive abortion laws enacted by conservative states after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. That landmark ruling left abortion r

  • Micropigs rescued after being tied to lamp-post by roadside

    The two micropigs are now at an animal sanctuary near Canterbury after a motorist rescued them.

  • Lance Stroll's Battle With Fernando Alonso Could Be Fascinating

    Stroll's job seems to be secure as long as his father owns Aston Martin F1, but his 2023 season brings a new twist.

  • Which NFL Hall of Famer Has the Highest Net Worth?

    The City of Canton, Ohio, was instrumental in the creation of professional football in America, so when the Pro Football Hall of Fame opened on Sept. 7, 1963, it was perfectly fitting that Canton had... The City of Canton, Ohio, was instrumental in the creation of professional football in America, so when the Pro Football Hall of Fame opened on Sept. 7, 1963, it was perfectly fitting that Canton had been chosen as the city where the game's greats would be celebrated. For NFL players, coaches, team and league executives, and contributors, being enshrined into the Hall of Fame is akin to achieving football immortality -- its hallowed halls are reserved only for the gridiron's GOATs.

  • Former NATO policy chief says Germany is wrong not to releaseLeopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

    Former NATO director of policy planning told Euronews Fabrice Pothier thinks Germany will be making a mistake if it does not authorise Leopard 2 tanks to be provided to UkraineView on euronews

  • Government hands £3m to UK microchip company owned by blacklisted Chinese business

    A microchip maker whose owner is alleged to have links to the Chinese military has been awarded millions in UK government grants, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • Riverbank toddler dies of fentanyl overdose. Mother and boyfriend accused of murder

    The child died in December and the couple was arrested Thursday.

  • Reese Witherspoon Flaunts Her Toned Abs in Sports Bra and Leggings in New Video

    Wait until you see what Drew Barrymore said!

  • Vanessa Hudgens Has One Word For Ex-Partner Austin Butler And His 'Elvis' Voice

    Fans pointed out that Butler’s voice still sounded akin to Elvis Presley during his appearance – and win – at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.

  • Trump Told Mike Pompeo To 'Shut The Hell Up' About China After COVID Outbreak: Book

    The ex-president, who complains constantly about China, didn't want to anger President Xi Jinping, the former secretary of state says in excerpts of his memoir.

  • Kendall Jenner looks 🔥🔥🔥 in green dress and latex black gloves

    Kendall Jenner was glowing in a green dress and black latex gloves to for an 818 launch party in Dubai last night.

  • Australian Open order of play: Day 7 schedule including Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Stefanos Tsitsipas

    There’s another packed schedule with a number of exciting matches as the fourth round kicks off

  • Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration

    FERES, Greece (AP) — Greece prevented around 260,000 migrants from entering illegally in 2022 and arrested 1,500 traffickers, an official said Saturday. Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos was speaking to ambassadors from other European Union countries plus Switzerland and the United Kingdom as he guided them to a still expanding border wall in the country’s northeast. Theodorikakos emphasized to the 28 envoys that Greece’s border is also the EU’s external border. “The task (of pro

  • Can you actually recover photos you deleted by accident?

    Spoiler alert: yes, it's possible to get them back — plus lost emails, videos, songs and more.

  • King Charles and Queen Camilla Step Out for First Joint Public Duty Since Prince Harry's 'Spare'

    The King and Queen Consort spent the day near Manchester in northwest England

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Montreal pro soccer coach, who was quickly fired for offensive tweets, apologizes

    Sandro Grande, the recently hired — then fired — reserve coach of Montreal's professional soccer team, issued a tearful apology on Thursday for the anti-sovereignist tweets from a decade ago that sparked outrage and lost him his job. "What I wrote in 2012 was unacceptable," Grande said, sometimes through tears, at a news conference. "These words are not part of my values as a husband, son and especially as a father to two wonderful children who had to go through extremely difficult times — along

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc