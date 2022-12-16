Peru protests death toll rises to 12 after another day of violent clashes

Photograph: Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

The death toll from violent clashes that followed the ousting and arrest of President Pedro Castillo a week ago in Peru has risen to at least 12.

Four people were killed and 39 injured on Thursday in Ayacucho, in Peru’s southern Andes, as protesters clashed with soldiers and police, the local health authority confirmed.

The country’s Human Rights Ombudsman’s Office issued a statement demanding the armed forces “immediately cease the use of firearms and teargas bombs launched from helicopters”.

Related: What is happening in Peru and why are people so angry?

Social media videos from the scene of the protests in Ayacucho showed soldiers using firearms on the streets of the city as protesters threw stones and stormed the airport.

The country’s new government declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, deploying the army on the streets and suspending the right to gather and move freely.

The spike in violence comes on the seventh day of protests against Peru’s new president, Dina Boluarte, with demonstrators calling for the replacement of all lawmakers and the reinstatement of Castillo, who was forced out after he attempted to dissolve congress and rule by decree in an effort to avoid impeachment over corruption allegations.

Boluarte scrambled to dispatch 16 ministers to different regions of the country in an effort to open dialogue and calm the violent demonstrations that have shaken the country.

“Neither violence nor radicalism will put an end to a legal and legitimate government,” Boluarte said earlier on Thursday. “There is no room for fear, but for courage, unity and the hope of a country that deserves more from its politicians.”

She urged lawmakers to “make the best decisions to shorten the deadlines and make the necessary reforms” as they met in a plenary session to debate her bill to bring forward elections by two years to April 2024.

A newborn baby, who was being transported by ambulance to Lima for surgery, died due to roadblocks south of the capital, the director of the national children’s hospital, Zulema Tomás, told national radio. Another child was in serious condition due to a bullet wound received during the protests in Ayacucho.

Story continues

Thousands of people travelled from across the country to Lima to join a march against congress on Thursday. Among them was Berta Chuculla, who came from Puno, on Peru’s southern border with Bolivia, to support Castillo.

“He has been unjustly removed and we will not allow it,” she told the Guardian.

The protests have united multiple groups, including trade unions, army reservists and Indigenous Amazonians, under the banner of routing deeply unpopular lawmakers from the unicameral chamber.

“In the end, there is no middle ground,” said Omar Coronel, a sociology professor at Peru’s Pontifical Catholic University. “What we have is a polarisation between two blocs of people, some who are not necessarily with Castillo but appear as if they were … because they oppose the congress.”