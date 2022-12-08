Peru's President Pedro Castillo replaced by Dina Boluarte after impeachment

Vanessa Buschschlüter - BBC News
·3 min read
Dina Boluarte greets members of the Congress after being sworn in as Peru's new leader after Congress removes President Pedro Castillo in Lima, Peru on 7 December 2022
Dina Boluarte said she would govern until 2026

Peru has a female president for the first time, after ex-president Pedro Castillo was impeached - hours after he tried to dissolve parliament.

Dina Boluarte - previously the vice-president - was sworn in after a dramatic day in Lima on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Mr Castillo had said he was replacing Congress with an "exceptional emergency government".

But lawmakers ignored this, and in an emergency meeting impeached him. He was then detained and accused of rebellion.

Ms Boluarte, a 60-year-old lawyer, said she would govern until July 2026, which is when Mr Castillo's presidency would have ended.

Speaking after taking the oath of office, she called for a political truce to overcome the crisis which has gripped the country.

"What I ask for is a space, a time to rescue the country," she said.

Wednesday's dramatic chain of events began with President Pedro Castillo giving an address on national television in which he declared a state of emergency.

He announced that he would dissolve the opposition-controlled Congress, a move which was met with shock both in Peru - several ministers resigned in protest - and abroad.

The head of the constitutional court accused him of launching a coup d'etat, while the US "strongly urged" Mr Castillo to reverse his decision.

Peru's police and armed forces released a joint statement in which they said they respected the constitutional order.

Mr Castillo tried to dissolve Congress just hours before it was due to start fresh impeachment proceedings against him - the third since he came to office in July 2021.

In his televised address he said: "In response to citizens' demands throughout the length and breadth of the country, we have decided to establish an exceptional government aimed at re-establishing the rule of law and democracy."

He said that "a new Congress with constituent powers to draw up a new constitution" would be convened "within no more than nine months".

But Congress, which is controlled by parties opposed to Mr Castillo, convened an emergency session and held the impeachment vote Mr Castillo had been trying to prevent.

The result was overwhelming: 101 voted in favour of impeaching him, with only six against and 10 abstentions.

After the impeachment, Mr Castillo was seen on police premises.

In the photos - which were shared by police on Twitter but subsequently deleted - he could be seen sitting, seemingly relaxed, and chatting to others. Footage was then released of Mr Castillo signing papers with prosecutors.

He was later detained and accused of rebellion for breaking the constitutional order.

Peru has been going through a rocky political period, with multiple presidents ousted from office in recent years. In 2020, it had three presidents within the space of five days.

Mr Castillo, who is a left-wing former school teacher, was elected in June 2021 in a polarising election in which he defeated his right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori.

He had recently been fighting allegations of corruption, which he said were part of a plot to oust him.

Latest Stories

  • Snow Piles Up in Anchorage During 'Snowiest December in Over Two Decades'

    Mounds of snow was seen in Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, December 7, as the area saw its snowiest December in “over two decades,” according to local news reports.Footage captured by Kimala Mae Crockett shows parts of the city covered in white on Wednesday morning.Later into the morning, the local National Weather Service office said their snow depth was a “whopping” 17 inches. Credit: Kimala Mae Crockett via Storyful

  • Trump called for canceling the Constitution. His Supreme Court is a little more subtle

    Trump’s unusually honest non sequitur shouldn’t distract us from a less ham-fisted plot against the founding document. | Opinion

  • Deputy who killed teen's family was on psych hold in 2016

    A Virginia sheriff’s deputy who killed the family members of a 15-year-old California girl he tried to sexually extort online had been detained in 2016 for a psychiatric evaluation over threats to kill himself and his father, years before he joined law enforcement, according to a police report. The mental health episode, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, is described in a police report released by the Abingdon Police Department in response to a public records request. Both law enforcement agencies have said they found no warning signs about Austin Lee Edwards, 28, before he was hired.

  • Ukraine war: US neither encouraged nor enabled Kyiv to strike inside Russia - Blinken

    Russia says a third site was attacked by drones on Tuesday, a day after two of its airfields were hit on Monday.

  • Trevor Noah roasts Donald Trump’s ‘genius’ running of Trump Organization

    Trevor Noah roasts Donald Trump’s ‘genius’ running of Trump Organization on his Comedy Central show.Source: The Daily Show, Comedy Central

  • Report: Classified items found at Trump storage unit in Fla.

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump found at least two items marked as classified during a recent search of a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida, and have provided them to the FBI, according to a published report Wednesday. The Washington Post reported that the items were discovered by an outside team brought in by Trump's representatives to search his other properties for any additional classified materials. The nature of the classified materials was not immediatel

  • Pentagon splits $9 billion cloud contract between 4 firms

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Google, Oracle, Microsoft and Amazon will share in the Pentagon's $9 billion contract to build its cloud computing network, a year after accusations of politicization over the previously announced contract and a protracted legal battle resulted in the military starting over in its award process. The Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability is envisioned to provide access to unclassified, secret and top-secret data to military personnel all over the globe. It is anticipated to serve as

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship timeline, as the trailer for their Netflix documentary arrives

    All the most memorable moments from their life together so far.

  • Dem governor: Caring is key to connecting with rural voters

    Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that Democrats have a better chance of connecting with rural voters in his home state and elsewhere when they talk about the things people need and the ways they can help them. Beshear said his party's candidates need to show up with a core message centered on good-paying jobs, access to quality health care and good public schools — all issues that he sees as resonating with rural voters who have abandoned the party in droves in recent elections. Beshear, who faces his own tough reelection fight next year in a state dotted with small towns and farms, is better positioned than most Democrats to talk about connecting with rural voters.

  • US Supreme Court hears case that could reshape election laws

    The Supreme Court case could drastically increase the power of state lawmakers over election laws.

  • Surprising Money Tips From Warren Buffett, Elon Musk, Mark Cuban and More

    There's no shortage of conventional financial advice -- spend less than you earn, avoid high-interest debt, etc. These tips are conventional for a reason: because they work. If you want to succeed...

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets troops near eastern front, says 'all our people will be free'

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops close to front lines in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday and expressed thanks to everyone involved in the war effort to mark the country's Armed Forces Day. Addressing servicemen later in the presidential palace in Kyiv, Zelenskiy said he had spent the day with troops in Donbas, theatre of the heaviest battles, and in Kharkiv region, where Ukrainians have retaken swathes of occupied territory from Russian forces who invaded more than nine months ago. "Thousands of Ukrainians have given their lives so that the day might come when not a single occupying soldier will remain in our land and when all our people will be free," Zelenskiy, clad in his trademark khaki green, told the gathering.

  • 'A better chapter': 18-year-old man elected mayor of Arkansas town

    Smith beat out Nemi Matthews, superintendent of sanitation and streets in Earle, by a margin of 235 to 183 votes on Tuesday, according to local media. The town, located in eastern Arkansas, about 30 miles west of the Mississippi River and Memphis, Tennessee, has a population of 1,831, according to the 2020 census. "It’s Time to Build a Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas," Smith said on his Facebook page following the Election Night victory, echoing his campaign slogan and thanking his supporters.

  • Oregon asks state court to clear way for gun magazine ban

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's attorney general on Wednesday asked the state Supreme Court to overturn a lower court judge's decision and allow a tough new voter-approved gun law to take effect this week. The measure, which includes a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines, was due to take effect Thursday, but Harney County Judge Robert Raschio blocked it on Tuesday, just hours after a federal court ruled in favor of the law. The Oregon Department of Justice argued in an urgent

  • Peru's president ousted by Congress in political crisis

    The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became the first female leader in the history of the republic after hours of wrangling between the legislature and the departing president, who had tried to prevent an impeachment vote. Lawmakers voted 101-6 with 10 abstentions to remove Castillo from office for reasons of “permanent moral incapacity.”

  • Peru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru President Pedro Castillo announced the dissolution of congress and called for legislative elections to draft a new constitution hours before an impeachment debate, escalating a political crisis and putting the Latin American nation’s democracy under threat. Members of the constitutional court described the move as “a coup.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMus

  • Fired state TV chief's World Bank job shocks many in Poland

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The former head of Poland's state broadcaster said Wednesday that he now has a job at the World Bank, spurring disbelief in the European Union country where he is known for turning the news channel into a propaganda tool for the right-wing government. Kurski, who has no finance experience, said on Twitter that he has been named an alternate executive director — one of 25 at the 189-country anti-poverty agency — and is giving up “some of (his) political activity and politica

  • Slate of New Mexico regulatory candidates sparks concern

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Many decisions by New Mexico’s most powerful regulatory panel have had direct economic and environmental consequences for one corner of the state, and yet not one candidate nominated to fill the Public Regulation Commission is from northwestern New Mexico. Critics are concerned about the lack of representation as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham prepares to pick a new commission as part of an overhaul that takes New Mexico voters out of the equation. A constitutional amendmen

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Carr-Adams connection rallies Raiders past Chargers 27-20

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Derek Carr completed two long touchdown passes to Davante Adams in the third quarter to rally the Las Vegas Raiders to a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. That connection on offense backed an aggressive defense that sacked Justin Herbert five times as the Raiders (5-7) won their third consecutive game and split their season series with the Chargers. The loss was a significant setback for the Chargers (6-6), who are just outside the playoff picture. Los Angel