Peru to investigate 'empty syringes' vaccination scandal

·1 min read

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru's Health Ministry said Tuesday it is investigating nurses who are accused of trying to inoculate patients with empty syringes during the country's coronavirus vaccination campaign.

The ministry said the three known cases were reported in the capital during a campaign that began in March to apply more than 2 million shots.

“These three cases are fully identified, both the people and the places,” said Health Ministry spokesman Arturo Granados. He declined to identify the nurses involved and said the results of an investigation would be released Thursday.

Authorities haven't provided a motive for the allegedly flawed vaccinations, though President Francisco Sagasti said Tuesday that it “is something very worrisome and could even be criminal in some cases.”

Miguel Olave told the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio that his mother, Margarita Moreno, was vaccinated April 30 in a Lima sports center and they noticed the nurse at first tried to inoculate her with an empty syringe. After they objected the nurse switched the syringe for one with vaccine in it.

The empty syringes cases follow another scandal in Peru that blew up after it was revealed that almost 500 privileged people were secretly vaccinated, including then President Martín Vizcarra, his wife and the diplomatic representative of Pope Francis in Peru, Nicola Girasoli.

Peru so far has vaccinated only about 2% of its population, including those over 80 years of age, doctors and health personnel who treated COVID-19 patients. Delays in the application of vaccines has led many wealthy or powerful Peruvians to travel to the United States to receive vaccines.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Taylor Hall weighs in on ex-teammate Eichel: 'I know Jack is frustrated'

    Taylor Hall has better insight than most into what Jack Eichel may be thinking these days.

  • Breaking down the closest Norris Trophy race in recent memory

    The 2021 Norris Trophy race should be the closest among the major awards, with several candidates in the running. Who should take home the hardware this year?

  • Manchester City wins fifth Premier League title behind Pep Guardiola's reinvention

    Manchester United's loss to Leicester on Tuesday sealed City's crown, but it was won long before that thanks to Guardiola.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. placed on injured list with COVID-19

    The Padres also placed Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the IL due to contact tracing.

  • What Wayne Simmonds is showing us about the sacred relationship between a Black man and his barber

    Not every barber can cut Black hair.

  • Medina Spirit will compete in Preakness Stakes, Derby win still in doubt

    Medina Spirit will run in the Preakness Stakes despite a positive test for a regulated substance at the Kentucky Derby.

  • Alex Rodriguez's group reportedly hasn't closed Timberwolves deal yet

    Alex Rodriguez's group had 30 days to exclusively negotiate for the Timberwolves.

  • Bob Baffert admits he treated Medina Spirit with ointment that contained betamethasone

    Baffert tried to blame Media Spirit's positive test on 'cancel culture,' and now he owes 'cancel culture' an apology.

  • Bradley Beal again responds to Kent Bazemore: 'Don't bring my injury into it'

    "Keep it hoops," Bradley Beal told Yahoo Sports when asked to elaborate on his takedown of Kent Bazemore.

  • Todd Frazier gets into ugly spat with media member after being DFA'd: 'Go grab another hot dog'

    Todd Frazier felt the need to respond to some harsh criticism.

  • Toronto Rock returning to Hamilton, where they started back in 1998

    The NLL team announced Tuesday it has reached a five-year agreement to relocate from Scotiabank Arena to Hamilton’s First Ontario Centre, starting in 2021-22.

  • Record-setting Hawaii QB Colt Brennan dies at age 37

    Colt Brennan set records as the quarterback at the University of Hawaii from 2005 to 2007 before going on to a brief NFL career.

  • Kids flood Tim Stutzle's yard with caps after his crowdless first NHL hat trick

    With no fans to litter the ice with hats after his first NHL 'trick, some adorable local kids made up for it by littering Tim Stutzle's yard with them instead.

  • Blackhawks announcer apologizes after making on-air reference to suicide

    Pat Foley said that if he had "been traveling with the team this year, I might have put a bullet in my head" during Chicago's game with Dallas on Monday.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • State auditor: Brett Favre hasn't paid back $600K in welfare funds he promised Mississippi

    Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in Mississippi welfare funds more than a year after vowing to do so.

  • TFC signs veteran forward Dom Dwyer, waives former first-round pick Griffin Dorsey

    Toronto FC added experience up front Tuesday, signing veteran forward Dom Dwyer through 2022. The 30-year-old Dwyer, who entered MLS in 2013, has 83 career regular-season and playoff goals in 204 games with Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City SC. He has been training with TFC since the pre-season. “Dom is a powerful attacking player that has experience scoring goals in this league. He’s been training with us in Orlando, and he’s fit very well within the group,” Toronto FC GM Ali Curtis said in a statement. “Adding Dom gives us another dangerous attacking option when we think about our front six. "Dom very much wanted to join the club and that was a big part of the signing process, given he had interest from other clubs. We’re happy he’s with us, and we’re looking forward to him getting on the field.” After a quiet off-season, Toronto has been busy in recent days signing designated player Yeferson Soteldo, Jamaican international defender Kemar Lawrence and now Dwyer. Heading in the other direction were midfielder Liam Fraser (loaned to Columbus) and midfielder/wingback Griffin Dorsey (waived). Toronto has been short up front in recent weeks with star striker Jozy Altidore dealing with illness and injury, Ayo Akinola coming back from injury and sophomore Ifunanyachi Achara still recovering from knee surgery. Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo, who can also play forward, is still dealing with a quad issue. Dwyer was most recently with Orlando in his second go-round with the Florida team. He made just two appearances last season before being sidelined by a knee injury. In addition to a history of scoring goals, the five-foot-nine 181-pounder can be a major irritant to defenders with an abrasive edge to him. Toronto has set up shop in Orlando during the pandemic due to border restrictions. Born and raised in England, Dwyer was taken 16th overall in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft by Kansas City out of the University of South Florida. He made his MLS debut on Sept. 2, 2012, against Toronto . Dwyer gained American citizenship in 2017 and went on to earn four caps for the U.S. With Kansas City, Dwyer made a combined 150 appearances and scored 66 goals in all competitions. Dwyer is married to Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux, a U.S. international who was born in B.C., to an American father and Canadian mother. Also Tuesday, Toronto waived Dorsey. The 22-year-old midfielder/wingback saw just seven minutes of playing time in two substitute appearances since being drafted sixth overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft from Indiana, where the Colorado native was a second-team All-American. The former U.S. under-20 international signed a Generation Adidas contract with MLS prior to the draft. Curtis said the acquisitions of Soteldo and Lawrence had forced Dorsey farther down the depth chart. "You have to make (roster) room at times," said coach Chris Armas. "So that's what that's about. We think he's a really good young professional. So this was not an easy decision." TFC defender Eriq Zavaleta also paid tribute to Griffin. "In my time as a pro, I’ve seen few young players work harder every day. Good luck in your next club, pal." he said in a social media post. "Success is around the corner." — Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Olympic torch relay pulled from Hiroshima streets in latest COVID-19 setback

    The Tokyo Olympics are set to start in July, yet much of the country is still in a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

  • Tatis goes on injured list due to health, safety protocols

    DENVER (AP) — San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was among three players the Padres added to the injured list due to health and safety protocols. Joining Tatis on the list were utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, the Padres announced Tuesday before their game at Colorado. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he learned of Tatis’ positive test in a phone call late Monday nigh but that Tatis was symptom-free at the moment. “Naturally, you’re punched in the stomach a little bit,” Tingler said. “You first of all want to make sure, certainly for Tatis in this situation, is he feeling OK? And it was good to kind of see him over Facetime, and he’s feeling well. I mean he is crushed, he’s crushed inside, mentally, things like that. “At the same time, for our guys here, we have a chance to pick him up. We’ve got a chance to pick it up up a little bit. We’re coming off a fairly decent offensive game. Look, it’s a blow, but we’ve got the guys. It’s not going to be one guy having to carry a lot of things. It’s going to be a lot of guys chipping in and contributing.” Tatis spent time on the injured list last month with inflammation in his left shoulder. He leads the Padres with nine homers and 23 runs. The 22-year-old Tatis has flourished on the road this season, hitting .385 with six homers and 10 RBIS. His 1.302 OPS on the road is the second-best mark in the majors of any player with at least 40 plate appearances, trailing only Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (1.364). “It is what it is,” outfielder Wil Myers said. “We’re in a situation where things are going on right now but we’ll just adapt and keep going. We’ve got three new guys in here today and we’re ready for the game today.” Profar has reached base safely in eight of his last 10 games. He is hitting .234 this season with one homer. Mateo was called upon as a pinch hitter in the ninth Sunday in San Francisco. He had an RBI double in San Diego's 11-1 win. He's hitting .400 over his last six games. San Diego recalled infielder/outfielder Tucupita Marcano and right-hander Nabil Crismatt from Triple-A El Paso and selected the contract of outfielder John Andreoli to the 40-man roster. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press