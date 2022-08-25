Peru to grow 3.3% in 2022, says economy ministry in downward revision

LIMA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Peru's economy ministry on Thursday lowered the country's economic growth forecast to 3.3% this year, as the nation faces slower growth amid political turmoil, falling metal prices, high inflation and the effects of the war in Ukraine.

In May, the ministry had forecast GDP growth of 3.6% for 2022.

Peru now also forecasts growth of 3.5% for 2023, boosted by a larger mining supply and the normalization of economic activities hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry added in a report. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)