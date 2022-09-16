Perth Meadows monthly fee to increase in 2023

NORTH PERTH – The council of the Municipality of North Perth has approved the increase of the Perth Meadows monthly occupancy fee by five per cent, commencing January 2023, for all life lease units and market rentals, during its Sept. 12 meeting.

These residents pay a monthly fee for services including maintenance, hydro, heat, etc., therefore allowing the Perth Meadows operations to be fully resident funded. However, with the 2021 operational fee increase by approximately two per cent, the current financial climate and consistent inflation, these operational costs have had a negative impact on budget.

In order to address this increase, the Perth Meadows Adult Living Centre Board made the recommendation to council that the monthly occupancy fee increase by five per cent, which was approved at the council meeting.

This is to come into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

