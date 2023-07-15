Perth Glory vs West Ham live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly for FREE on TV in UK today?

Jarrod Bowen will be in action today against Perth Glory (Getty Images)

West Ham are in pre-season action today with Perth Glory their opponents in Australia.

A short tour of Down Under continues the Hammers’ preparations for the new season with Tottenham also on their agenda.

Non-league side Boreham Wood were brushed aside in West Ham’s opening friendly of the summer although the travelling fans will have no new signings to watch given their lack of activity in the transfer market.

Perth finished ninth in the recent A League season and boast former Millwall defender Mark Beevers among their ranks.

And fans at home can tune into the friendly today for free...

Where to watch Perth Glory vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be available on West Ham TV for free, with kick-off set for 11am BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch the game on the West Ham App.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.