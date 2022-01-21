Perth County extends contract with Brantco Construction at 2021 rates

PERTH COUNTY – Council agreed unanimously at its Jan. 13 meeting to extend a contract with Brantco Construction for the 2022 construction season after the company offered to keep its unit rates at the 2021 level.

In 2021, the county publicly tendered its capital road reconstruction projects through four separate tenders. Three of the four tenders were awarded to Brantco Construction and accounted for all hot-mix asphalt placed under the 2021 capital roads program.

The tenders administered by the county included capital reconstruction works for the Township of Perth East, Township of Perth South, the Municipality of West Perth and the Municipality of North Perth.

Project estimates for 2022 capital work carried unit rates for the supply and placement of hot-mix asphalt at $95 per tonne, as this is where staff believe tenders could close given market conditions, but the 2021 unit rates under the contracts with Brantco range from $70.70 to $81.90 per tonne indexed on asphalt cement valued at $800 per tonne.

The proposed work under the 2022 capital program includes the placement of roughly 40,000 tonnes of hot-mix asphalt amongst the three projects identified.

“I think if they are willing to extend it another year we should take advantage of that,” said Deputy Warden Rhonda Ehgoetz. “(Asset Management and Engineering Specialist) Bill (Wilson) said our procurement policy allows it so let’s go with that for 2022.”

Coun. Robert Wilhelm agreed.

“We may as well take advantage of them holding the rates,” he said.

“It’s good to see a business like this putting this on the table,” added Coun. Daryl Herlick. “They are motivated and aggressive producing smart moves on their end.”

Council voted unanimously in favour of extending the contract.

“I think that is a good thing because as we all know costs are going up and your fuel and labour is going to be up substantially from last year,” said Warden Jim Aitcheson.

Colin Burrowes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner