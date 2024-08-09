Perth club 'deal internally' with MacPherson tweet

St Johnstone say they have dealt internally with midfielder Cammy MacPherson's sharing of a post on social media by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

And the Scottish Premiership club - and manager Craig Levein - say they will make no further comment.

The 25-year-old Glaswegian had retweeted a film made by the English Defence League founder in which Robinson repeats false claims he made about a refugee that led to him losing a libel case in 2021.

It sparked an angry response from some of the Perth club's fans on social media, after which MacPherson removed the retweet and made his X profile private.

Asked about it at St Johnstone's Friday media conference, Levein steadfastly refused to be drawn on how the club were dealing with the matter.

Asked if he could provide any information on the club's stance, Levein said: "No."

St Mirren sold MacPherson to St Johnstone in January 2022 after a spell on loan to the Perth club.

He has made 65 appearances since arriving at McDiarmid Park and started all five of their games this season.

Asked whether MacPherson would be in the squad for Sunday's visit to Kilmarnock, Levein added: "I'm not commenting on the situation. I don't want to talk about it.

"Apologies, but that's my approach this morning. I don't want to get into it."