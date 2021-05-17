‘Persuasion’: Cosmo Jarvis To Star Opposite Dakota Johnson In Netflix & MRC Jane Austen Movie; Richard E. Grant, Suki Waterhouse, Nikki Amuka-Bird & More Join

EXCLUSIVE: Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth), Suki Waterhouse (The Divergent Series: Insurgent), Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW) are among those joining Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding in Netflix and MRC’s Jane Austen movie Persuasion.

Rising Brit actor Jarvis joins as Captain Frederick Wentworth, the love interest opposite Johnson’s character, Anne Elliot. Golding will play Anne’s cousin. We understand that fittings and rehearsals are underway for an imminent UK shoot.

More from Deadline

Also joining will be Ben Bailey Smith — aka Doc Brown (The Split), Izuka Hoyle (The Outpost), Mia McKenna-Bruce (Get Even) and Nia Towle (The Hollow).

Persuasion tells the story of Anne Elliot, an unconforming woman living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy. Unmarried and 27-years-old, Anne reconnects with a man she was once persuaded to reject and faces a second chance at love.

The book was the last novel written by Austen, author of classics such as Sense and Sensibility, Pride And Prejudice and Emma, prior to her death in 1817.

As previously announced, Carrie Cracknell, who directed Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge to Tony nominations in 2019 in Sea Wall/ A Life on Broadway, will make her feature directorial debut. The adaptation comes from Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow.

Andrew Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie are producing with EP Elizabeth Cantillon via her untitled MRC film romance label, and EPs Michael Constable and David Fliegel. Knives Out and The Lovebirds outfit MRC Film developed the movie with Netflix.

Story continues

A separate production of Persuasion — starring Succession actor Sarah Snook — is currently in the works at Searchlight Pictures. That version, announced in September 2020, is being directed by Mahalia Belo and written by Jessica Swale.

Cantillon’s romance-focused label is also in development on features including: The Return, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks; the adaptation of 28 Summers, based on the novel from Elin Hilderbrand from writer Allie Hagan; Photos of You, based on Tammy Robinson’s novel from writer Tom Dean; and Rebecca Raisin’s Rosie’s Travelling Tea Shop from writer Monisha Dadlani.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.