‘Persuasion’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Dakota Johnson Netflix Movie? (Photos)

Every 10 or 15 years, a new attempt is made to adapt “Persuasion,” Jane Austen’s emotionally nuanced final novel. The latest iteration, directed by Carrie Cracknell and written by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow, takes significant liberties with language and tone. Austen’s Anne Elliot is a good-natured and competent young woman who is overlooked by her silly family and unhealed from the heartbreak of her former engagement to Captain Wentworth eight years prior.

In the Netflix film, Anne (Dakota Johnson) is a wine-toting klutz who tends to blurt out her thoughts at large dinner parties à la Bridget Jones. When her father Sir Walter (Richard E. Grant) goes into debt, the family moves to a slightly smaller mansion in another town, bringing Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) and another suitor, Mr. Elliot (Henry Golding) back into the fold.

Austen purists will be relieved that most of the original characters (minus Mrs. Smith) remain intact – meaning that there are quite a few names and relations to keep straight. With that in mind, TheWrap rounds up the essential names and faces, from Kellynch Hall and Uppercross to Lyme and Bath.

Note: Character descriptions are modeled on the film, not the book.