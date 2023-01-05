PersonalRX Earns URAC Accreditation in Mail Service Pharmacy

The Designation Demonstrates the Highest Level of Commitment to Quality Healthcare

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PersonalRX, the home delivery pharmacy that places the patient at the center of care, is proud to announce that it has earned URAC accreditation for Mail Service Pharmacy. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. By achieving this status, PersonalRX demonstrates commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes.

PersonalRX is a home delivery pharmacy for patients that take five or more medications. Designed with the patient in mind, PersonalRX provides patients with much needed personal attention. Medication is provided in dose packs, which are clearly labeled with the patient’s name, the drug and the date and time the medication
should be taken.

“At PersonalRX, our core focus is delivering a superior patient experience,” said Lawrence Margolis, CEO, PersonalRX. “This accreditation validates our deep commitment to excellence with the services we deliver. Through our model we help patients reduce medication errors, which improves their health, and they also save time and have the confidence that their medications will all be delivered on time, every time without any additional cost.”

“Pharmacies and related pharmaceutical services play a critical role in the health care delivery system now more than ever. Given the complicated nature of chronic disease, pharmacies like PersonalRX do much more than simply fill a prescription. As trusted experts at the frontline of care delivery, they often provide targeted patient support and education to ensure proper medication management,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “By achieving URAC accreditation, PersonalRX demonstrates excellence in quality care delivery and their long-term commitment to ensuring patient safety and improving outcomes.”

About PersonalRX
PersonalRX is a home delivery pharmacy that provides the much needed personal attention that other pharmacies simply don’t provide. With PersonalRX, managing medications has never been easier. The company delivers all of the pre-packaged, clearly labeled medications straight to our patient’s door and provides a dedicated pharmacy technician who calls patients at least once per month. PersonalRX is based in East Rutherford, NJ and operates across the US. For more information, please visit https://personalrx.com/.

About URAC
Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

Media Contact
Brook Terran
Evergreen & Oak for PersonalRX
brook@evergreenandoak.com
336-269-7001


