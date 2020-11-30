Personalized Holiday Gifts Are Up to 60% Off on Etsy — Here Are 20 Picks Under $50
Etsy
When it comes to unique and personalized gifts, Etsy is a one-stop holiday shop for finding the perfectly thoughtful little something for everyone on your list. And now, it’s taking things a step further by launching its biggest Cyber Monday sale to date.
The Etsy Cyber Sales Event includes markdowns of up to 60 percent on thousands of one-of-a-kind items across the online marketplace’s categories of home decor, clothing, accessories, and more through December 2. Since shopping small means more this year than ever before, Etsy’s sale is the perfect chance to put your money towards supporting creators.
What’s more, you don’t have to break the bank to find a thoughtful and personalized gift for your loved one. In fact, we’ve already done the legwork by rounding up the best holiday gifts you can get on the retailer — all of which are under $50.
From macrame hangers for the plant lover on your list to cozy slippers, there’s no shortage of gift ideas to make this year’s exchange a hit. Below, shop the best gifts under $50 across Etsy’s offerings of clothing, accessories, home decor, and more.
Best Home Gift Deals
Etsy
Wren Bird Lane Personalized Plaid Dog Bed Cover, $37.60 (orig. $47)
Keptsake Couples Christmas Ornament, $14.99 (orig. $37.48)
Frostbeard Studio Bookstore Candle, $5.67 (orig. $6.30)
NativeMaps Neighborhood City Map, $31.50 (orig. $35)
Larksandleo Double Macrame Plant Hanger, $43.20 (orig. $54)
Best Jewelry and Accessory Gift Deals
Etsy
Milford Jewelry Custom Name Necklace, $23.80 (orig. $34)
Magical Minimalist Birth Flower Ring, $20.30 (orig. $29)
Willow and Hive Personalized Leather Keyring with Brass Hardware, $14.01 (orig. $17.50)
sTEAdydecor Large Rainbow Macrame Earrings, $27.04 (orig. $33.80)
Left Coast Original Personalized Leather Magnetic Money Clip, $34.65 (orig. $43.31)
Best Clothing Gift Deals
Etsy
Benny and Ray Homebody Women's Sweatshirt, $23.80 (orig. $28)
Bohemian Textiles Shop Tie Dye Hoodie, $32 (orig. $40)
Rocksteady Apparel Friends Christmas Shirt, $15.85 (orig. $18.65)
UnaCreations Crochet Slipper Boots, $43.20 (orig. $48)
Joyful Tidings Bridal Custom Fleece Robe, $43.20 (orig. $48)
Best Face Mask Gift Deals
Etsy
Sunday Ritual Design Fashion Face Mask, $7.96 (orig. $9.95)
Golden Rock TX Leopard Face Mask, $3.90 (orig. $7.80)
Playful Linen Adjustable Linen Face Mask, $15.42 (orig. $19.28)
Women's Satin Nude Tapered Cut Face Mask, $26.25 (orig. $35)
Diabelle 5-Pack Cotton Face Mask with Nose Wire, $5.59 (orig. $7.99)
Shop More Cyber Monday 2020 Deals:
Amazon Dropped an Even Cheaper Apple AirPods Deal, but It’s Likely to Sell Out Before Cyber Monday
Amazon Quietly Released Thousands of Early Cyber Monday Deals — Here Are the Best 40
Target’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Already Live with Incredible Deals on Dyson, Bose, Apple, and More
25 Things You Can Buy for Less Than $25 Before Cyber Monday Even Starts