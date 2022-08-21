Are personalised vitamins the key to good health?

David Cox
·11 min read

Could a customised supplement plan created specifically for you be the answer to refreshing sleep, easy weight loss and a sunny state of mind? These are just some of the promises offered by the world’s personalised vitamin providers as I flick through their various questionnaires, each hinting at the tantalising possibility of looking healthier, happier and younger, all for the price of a subscription.

I settle on one particular provider, Nourished, a company that offers an intriguing blend of tailored vitamins and 3D printing for a monthly fee of £35.99. Rather than popping a series of pills each morning, it promises to combine all the nutrients you need – based on your answers to questions that range from the minutiae of your exercise regime to how regularly you travel internationally – into a single layered gummy.

As a 33-year-old journalist with a penchant for unhealthy snacking, I list my screen time as excessive, my goals as weight loss/toning and a little extra energy and wait as the algorithm whirs and spits out my results. A few days later, a sleek box arrives in the post, filled with little sachets marked “Personalised Nourishments for David”.

Nourished is the brainchild of Birmingham-based entrepreneur Melissa Snover, a self-described “avid vitamin user” who previously ran a confectionery business 3D printing sweets. Snover says she conceived the idea for the company after spilling a bag of supplements while travelling through Düsseldorf airport. “I realised, maybe we could do something with 3D printing technology to combine everything into one easy, personalised format,” she tells me, “that was more enjoyable to take and more convenient, which would increase adherence.”

It all looks bullshit. I don’t think there’s much information about any of these things changing your sleep

Margaret Rayman, professor of nutritional medicine

But while Nourished’s products certainly look appealing – its gummies more closely resemble fruit pastilles than anything in Holland & Barrett – do they really do anything for your health? Like most of its competitors Nourished makes big claims. Some of the benefits listed for my personalised combination of vitamin B12, tart cherry, beetroot, Lutemax 2020, ginger extract, white kidney bean extract and a probiotic called BPL1 include suppressing appetite, reducing cravings, protecting my eyes from blue light and boosting sleep quality.

But when I run these ingredients past a series of nutrition experts, they are far from impressed. “It all looks bullshit,” says Margaret Rayman, professor of nutritional medicine at the University of Surrey. “I don’t think there’s much information about any of these things changing your sleep.”

Clare Collins, professor of nutrition and dietetics at the University of Newcastle in New South Wales, Australia, agrees, describing the ingredients as “bogus”, arguing that the research cited in support of them tends to be of low quality.

Snover vigorously defends Nourished’s selections, saying that the research reports they use to vindicate the products they recommend are put through an extremely rigorous auditing process. “The Lutemax ingredient that you’ve got recommended is actually a patented ingredient based on lutein, which has tons and tons of clinical data around how it can protect your eyes,” she says. “We use a lot of patented ingredients because of the level of clinical data behind them. When it comes to white kidney bean extract, there’s a lot of data there too. We’re looking for research that has been peer reviewed, that has been published in a reputable journal, that has been done on a decent number of people.”

However Collins says that when she had reviewed the literature, in her opinion there was no good evidence lutein could protect your eye health. “There haven’t been the rigorous, randomised controlled trials with tolerability for dose, looking at the side-effects,” she says. “That research simply isn’t there.”

In recent months, the rapid rise of the personalised vitamin industry has come under increasing scrutiny from journalists and academics. The global personalised retail nutrition and wellness market was valued at $1.8bn in 2020 and some of the biggest food companies in the world have begun eyeing up this lucrative new industry. In 2019, food and beverage conglomerate Nestlé acquired the personalised vitamin subscription service Persona for an undisclosed sum.

But while consumers are flocking to providers in droves – after launching in January 2020, Nourished reported a turnover of £1.5m in its first year and now ships more than 10,000 boxes a month – questions are being raised over what is being marketed to consumers.

When BBC journalists tested a range of personalised vitamin companies in May for their Sliced Bread podcast, including Vitl and Vitamin Buddy, they found that they were recommended exactly the same supplements, despite entering different details in the personalisation quiz.

Emily Burch, an accredited practising dietitian and researcher at the University of Queensland in Australia, is particularly cynical about companies that charge more for every supplement they recommend. She believes that: “Many of these companies cherrypick and overinflate the results from single research studies that have low scientific evidence. Their website might say, ‘Oh, there is science behind this vitamin for this group of people,’ but the findings don’t conclusively support what they are claiming.”

Do we really need vitamin pills at all?

Burch’s scepticism points to some of the general issues with vitamins as a whole. These have long been one of the wellbeing industry’s most reliable income generators to the extent that in recent years, major pharma companies have even got in on the game. Pfizer, GSK, Novartis and Unilever all manufacture and sell their own vitamin supplements.

Vitamin hype first began in the US in the 1940s, as people flocked to their neighbourhood drug stores to get their hands on these apparent wonder pills. Since then, they have never stopped, with the purported benefits of vitamins spreading around the globe and helping to create an industry that is now worth an estimated $129.6bn (£107.5bn).

I think some people see vitamins as an extra insurance policy, but they’re not without harm

Clare Collins, professor of nutrition and dietetics

But despite decades of research – the US National Institutes of Health has spent more than $2.4bn studying vitamins and minerals since 1999 – the evidence for whether they can significantly alter your health remains unclear. While there is some data to support the benefits of folic acid supplements in early pregnancy, and zinc may help slow down age-related macular degeneration, there is no good evidence that vitamins will make you live longer, slow cognitive decline or lower your chances of chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, stroke, cancer or diabetes. A 2020 British Medical Journal analysis states that “randomised trial evidence does not support use of vitamin, mineral, and fish oil supplements to reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases [cancer, cardiovascular disease or type 2 diabetes].”

In fact, some of the clearest evidence has found that in certain cases, taking vitamins can actually harm your health, especially if you smoke or take existing medications that could interact with a particular supplement. Both vitamin A and beta carotene have been found to increase the risk of lung cancer in smokers, while vitamin K can reduce the potency of blood thinners such as warfarin, and St John’s wort may make drugs such as antidepressants less effective.

Nutrition experts tend to feel that the average, healthy person is far better off trying to get their essential vitamin intake through eating a balanced diet with a wide variety of vegetables and fruits, through which essential nutrients will be better absorbed by the body, rather than taking additional supplements. Rayman points out that tomatoes contain all your potassium requirements, while minerals such as selenium can be found in shellfish.

Collins also cautions that people who take excessive amounts of supplements can be prone to a condition called hypervitaminosis, which refers to abnormally high storage levels of vitamins in fat tissue that can go on to cause problems. As an example of this, some research has associated folic acid supplementation with an increased risk of prostate cancer in men. Excessive levels of iron can accumulate in the brain, which has been associated with different neurodegenerative diseases.

“I think some people see vitamins as an extra insurance policy but they’re not without harm,” says Collins. “If you don’t need them, the water-soluble ones you’re weeing out and the fat-soluble ones just get stored in your adipose tissue in your body or in your liver. But if you eat more vegetables in contrast, there are no harms, only benefits.”

By and large, those who are taking extra micronutrients don’t need them because they already have a healthy diet

Ailsa Welch, professor of nutritional epidemiology

Specific dietary requirements

Where nutritionists do see a role for vitamins is in individuals with specific medical conditions or dietary requirements, as they may be deficient in certain minerals. Burch describes how people living with chronic pancreatitis, cystic fibrosis, celiac disease and Crohn’s disease, among others, have problems with vitamin absorption. Studies have also shown that people following a vegan diet are likely to benefit from additional vitamin B12 supplementation, although in all these cases it is advisable to seek professional advice from a dietitian.

Ailsa Welch, professor of nutritional epidemiology at the University of East Anglia, says that the age group who might actually benefit most from personalised vitamins is the elderly, who are more likely to become deficient in certain nutrients. “People who tend to have vitamin deficiencies are particularly older men, living alone and living on a very restricted diet,” she says. “But by and large, those who are taking extra micronutrients are generally those who don’t need them because they already have a healthy diet.”

This seems to fit the profile of most subscribers to personalised vitamin providers. Nourished says its core customer base is aged between 29 and 45, while a typical Made4 Vitamins customer lies somewhere between 25 and 45.

Rayman argues that if personalised vitamin providers are really doing their job, their algorithms should be able to recommend the right supplements when presented with a profile of someone who is likely to be deficient in certain nutrients.

To test this out, we created a specific user profile – Sania, a 29-year-old Indian woman living in the UK who follows a vegan diet and is trying to get pregnant. We then attempted to enter these details into a range of personalised nutrition providers: Nourished, Persona, Made4 Vitamins and Vitl.

“They should recommend vitamin D because her skin is dark and so will have a higher requirement,” says Rayman. “They should also suggest B12, which is missing in all vegan foods, iodine, which is crucial for brain development in the womb, and the main source in the UK is milk, dairy products and fish, as well as calcium because vegans tend to be low and have higher risks of bone fracture. Finally, long-chain n-3 fatty acids or fish oils, which are vital for the developing baby’s brain and eyes and cannot be made up from a vegan diet.”

The only provider that offered all these options, and suggested the expected supplements, was Persona. However, this was also by far the most expensive option – while Persona offer a 60% discount on month one, the usual price would be $98 (£81).

It is clear that one of the major limitations with all of these providers is that the personalisation aspect relies entirely on a user-completed quiz. Some feel that, in future, new technologies such as genotyping or microbiome sequencing may be able to provide a more precise and scientific method of identifying who is deficient in which nutrients, but this research is in its early stages.

“In terms of genotyping and vitamin deficiencies, the science is promising for some things, but it’s not concrete and 100% there yet,” says Burch. “The interaction of nutrients with genotypes is complex and involves a lot of different genetic variations, so it is difficult to pin this down to only one or two variations.”

In the meantime, if you really want to take vitamin supplements, most nutritionists recommend saving your wallet and buying a multivitamin tablet.

“The prices these companies are charging seem a bit ridiculous,” says Rayman. “If you have any doubt, you can buy yourself a multivitamin that contains, say, 10mg of vitamin D, 50mg of selenium and 140 or 150mg of iodine… from any supermarket and it costs virtually nothing.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap. “Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Winnipeg rower discovers love of sport after recovering from rare form of cancer

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th