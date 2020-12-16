Personal Trainer Auckland Strength Conditioning Coach Launches Online Programme

Auckland, NZ: Steve Buckley announces the launch of an online personal training service alongside, strength & Conditioning and performance testing for those outside the Central Auckland City CBD.

BOTANY DOWNS, NEW ZEALAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Central Auckland City CBD: Steve Buckley, a personal trainer and strength and conditioning coach, has launched an online personal training service for those who want the benefits of 1 on 1 personal training without the expense and travel https://stevebuckley.co.nz/

Steve's online personal training differs from fitness apps and other online video courses etc because he personally designs the program for each individual and personally communicates with them, guides them, and monitors their progress. He says ‘you effectively you get the majority of the benefits of a personal trainer at a fraction of the cost'. More details about the online programme can be found here https://stevebuckley.co.nz/online-personal-training-programmes/

Steve also offers 1 one 1 personal training, group training and corporate wellness programs. Adding the online service came about because of Covid. People lost access to their gyms and turned to online fitness programs, ‘body weight' and ‘at home' regimes. Many found that because these courses are cookie cutter, there's no personalization to make the exercises goal specific and many struggled with technique and motivation without the 1 on 1 guidance.

Steve Buckley's online personal training appeals to gym members wanting to maximise the use of their facility without the expense of the inhouse personal trainers and non-gym members who want to work out at home.

He is also a specialist strength and conditioning coach. That means an online training course can be designed for anyone training for a specific sport, event or test and anyone recovering from an injury requiring rehabilitation or return to play guidance.

Steve is well known in Auckland and NZ's sporting community. He has worked with athletes at World Championships, Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and professional sport teams such as the NZ Breakers and Northern Mystics.

Those interested will talk to Steve on the phone or Zoom so he can learn what the person wants to achieve, whether that's weight loss, aerobic fitness, strength, muscle size, muscle definition, speed, power, endurance for elite sports performance etc.

He'll use this information to build a training plan. You can choose a one on one session with Steve to demonstrate the various exercises in your plan and how to use the FXV online platform. Or, you can start online right from the outset.

You will have a weekly training plan to follow that is tracked and your progress monitored in detail so that you can see all the micro improvements as you progress. These serve you as motivators and reinforcers.

Every four to six weeks your goals will be reassessed and Steve will design a new program for you. If you're in Auckland you can see Steve in person and if not try online. Either way, more info is here https://stevebuckley.co.nz/personal-training/

