The personal savings of Americans have plunged to a shockingly low $626 billion — from $4.85 trillion in 2020. Here are 3 easy ways to buck that dangerous downtrend

Jing Pan
·4 min read
The personal savings of Americans have plunged to a shockingly low $626 billion — from $4.85 trillion in 2020. Here are 3 easy ways to buck that dangerous downtrend
The personal savings of Americans have plunged to a shockingly low $626 billion — from $4.85 trillion in 2020. Here are 3 easy ways to buck that dangerous downtrend

When Americans were receiving stimulus checks from the government during the early days of the pandemic, they were able to save quite a bit of money.

But things have changed.

According to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the personal savings of Americans totaled $626 billion in Q3 of 2022, marking a substantial drop from the $4.85 trillion in Q2 of 2020.

Savings are now below even pre-pandemic levels.

Here’s the blunt reality: White-hot inflation continues to deplete savings. And it doesn't help that economic growth has been sluggish while companies announce major layoffs. Living paycheck to paycheck has become the norm.

Quite a few experts have called for a recession. So now’s a good time to buck the trend and build up a healthy savings cushion.

Here are three ways to help you do it.

Don't miss

Cutting expenses

Savings refers to the money you have left over after you subtract expenses from your disposable income. So to boost your savings, you can either increase your income or lower your expenses.

In this economic climate, it’s probably a good idea to hold off on purchasing big-ticket items that you don’t necessarily need. In fact, that’s exactly what Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos recommends.

“If you're an individual considering purchasing a big-screen TV, you might want to wait, hold onto your money, and see what transpires,” Bezos tells CNN. “The same is true with a new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever else.”

There are also ways to lower expenses that you can’t avoid.

If you are paying too much for your car insurance policy, for example, you can compare car insurance and save up to $500 a year.

The same goes for home insurance.

While premiums are on the rise, comparing multiple home insurance companies is an easy way to find substantial savings.

Boosting your income

Switching jobs may seem daunting.

But data from Pew Research suggests that 60% of people who switched jobs or employers between 2021 and 2022 saw their income increase. Meanwhile, fewer than half of people who stayed at their jobs saw any wage growth.

So if you’re looking to build up some savings, leaving your current role or employer for better opportunities may be your best bet at getting the salary increase you’re hoping for.

Read more: Trade up while the market is down: Here are the best investing apps to pounce on 'once-in-a-generation' opportunities (even if you're a beginner)

If you don’t want to switch jobs, consider getting a side hustle — something you get paid for doing in addition to your full-time job. It allows you to earn extra income — and could even be a way of testing the entrepreneurial waters.

There’s no need to start big.

A simple side gig like tutoring could be worth $75-$90 an hour, while dog walking could net you as much as $1,000 a month.

Putting spare change to work

When it comes to building a financial safety net, you don’t need large sums of money. In fact, you can start with some nickels and dimes.

A survey from MyBankTracker found that 55.5% of Americans don’t do anything with their spare change. They just let it sit. But those coins quickly add up and you can put them to work.

When you make a purchase on your credit or debit card, some apps automatically round up the price to the nearest dollar and place the excess — the coins that would wind up in your pocket if you were paying cash — into a smart investment portfolio.

Your spare change may not seem like much. But take a look at this math: $2.50 worth of daily round-ups add up to $900 per year — which can then earn more money in the market.

If you’re hesitant about jumping into the volatile stock market, using spare change could be a smart way to ease yourself in.

What to read next

  • Over 65% of Americans don't shop around for a better car insurance deal — and that could be costing you $500 a month

  • Mitt Romney says a billionaire tax will trigger heavy demand for this physical asset — get in now before the super-rich swarm

  • A TikToker paid off $17,000 in credit card debt by cash stuffing — can it work for you?

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Latest Stories

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Pietrangelo posts three points, Golden Knights notch 5-4 comeback win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — A two-goal cushion proved fatal once again for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. With the home side up 4-2 midway through the third period, fans inside Vancouver's Rogers Arena began to celebrate. Moments later, they watched the lead slip away and the Canucks ultimately fall 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the seventh time this season the Canucks (6-10-3) have coughed up a multi-goal lead in a loss. The statistic is "inexcusable," said Vancouver defenceman Luke Schenn. “

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Boucher well aware of Koloko's rookie treatment from refs

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher details his advice to Christian Koloko on dealing with an unfriendly whistle from officials. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed.

  • Toronto FC paves the way for return of Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez

    Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng