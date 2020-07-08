This Personal Neck Fan Is Under $20 and Will Keep You Cool All Summer Long

Photo credit: scurry

It’s time to ditch that handheld fan you’ve been carrying around every summer, because you can get a hands-free neck fan that will keep you cool with virtually no effort on your part. Talk about a summer dream come true!

On Amazon , the brand Scurry is selling a lightweight wearable fan that goes around your neck in a shape similar to over-the-ear headphones. The part that goes around the neck is made of a soft, skin-friendly silicone material. It features two fans that rotate a full 360 degrees and have colorful LED lights, which make it ideal for night walks or reading in the dark. The fans have three different speed levels that are easily adjustable. And if scented wind seems like a game changer for you, you can add a few drops of your favorite aroma to the built-in, unscented sponges inside of the fans. Eucalyptus wind? Not a bad idea. The device is USB rechargeable and available for $19.99 .

During a time when face masks are essential to stop the spread of COVID-19, this fan can provide a bit of relief from any heat generated from wearing a mask. Plus, you can use it indoors and outdoors. Whether you’re lounging in your backyard, on a walk, or have a weak AC situation in your home, this neck fan can help cool you down without the hassle of holding it or resorting to strapping an ice pack to your forehead.

