Personal Injury Attorney Columbus Ohio Amanda Burgess Of The Keating Firm Ltd. Gets Nominated To The Prestigious SuperLawyers Directory

Amanda Burgess, a personal injury attorney at The Keating Firm Ltd, has earned a nomination to the SuperLawyers directory. The appointment is the first step in a rigorous selection process before the final list is published

GAHANNA, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / According to announcements released by The Keating Firm Ltd. and Brad Keating, associate Amanda Burgess has been nominated for the annual list of super lawyers published by the SuperLawyers directory. The nomination of Burgess, a respected personal injury attorney Columbus Ohio, is a matter of pride for The Keating Firm Ltd., and it reaffirms their status as a dependable personal injury law firm.

Lawyers can earn nominations through peer recommendations or catch the researchers' eye at Super Lawyers. Nominations by fellow lawyers from other firms carry more weight; they are the first step in a thorough evaluation that results in the publication of the annual list of super lawyers. Lawyers reassessed the basis of verdicts, settlements, transactions, representative clients, experience, honors, special licenses, certifications, scholarly lectures, education, bar and professional activity, etc.

Personal Injury Lawyer Columbus Ohio Amanda Burgess is a member of Ohio, Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Kentucky bar associations. Her areas of practice include personal injury, criminal defense, traffic, and OVI defense. Burgess is one of the three experienced lawyers at The Keating Firm Ltd. The lawyers' combined expertise and experience are at the disposal of clients who seek professional legal help in cases arising from vehicle accidents, commercial accidents, personal injury, wrongful death, criminal defense, and dog bites. The law firm fights for justice and compensation that its clients deserve.

For more information, go to https://www.keatingfirmlaw.com/personal-injury-attorney-columbus

Brad Keating of The Keating Firm Ltd said, “Your justice and compensation is critical, so work with a quality law firm that you can trust. Whether you need a personal injury or a criminal defense attorney, you can rely on The Keating Firm LTD. Our clients work with us because we work one-on-one and care about the outcome of their case.”

He continued to say, “We review every angle of the legal situations thoroughly. Our team shares decades of combined legal experience. Our team offers free case evaluations, so don't hesitate to reach out to one of our legal representatives. We will give you the legal support you need. Contact one of The Keating Firm Ltd. offices near you to speak to an attorney today.”

On the personal injury cases handled by the law firm, Keating said, “The Keating Firm LTD. is focused on representing the victims of personal injury cases, and the amount of skill our team has in these legal cases allows us to effectively represent and fight for you when dealing with the insurance companies and other parties involved.

Our legal ability is aimed at cases related to those who have been hurt at no fault of their own. After a car crash, we know that the process can be crazy and stressful. Our team is dedicated to addressing your concerns while supplying you with all of the necessary information. Meet with our team today for a full evaluation of your case to identify the best way to get the payout you deserve.”

Contact and location information are available at The Keating Firm LTD. or connect with them via their social media page @KeatingFirmLTD

Contact Info:

Name: Brad Keating

Email: Send Email

Organization: The Keating Firm LTD

Address: 62 Mill Street, Gahanna, Ohio 43230

Phone: (844) 333-7243

Website: https://www.keatingfirmlaw.com/

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz5yosH_3QS7tJeMIhpirgg

Location: https://www.google.com/maps?ll=39.997896,-82.854867&z=13&t=m&hl=en&gl=US&mapclient=embed&cid=16638832228813262006

SOURCE: The Keating Firm LTD





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/602182/Personal-Injury-Attorney-Columbus-Ohio-Amanda-Burgess-Of-The-Keating-Firm-Ltd-Gets-Nominated-To-The-Prestigious-SuperLawyers-Directory



