Personal Essay: One Child’s Brave Battle Against Mitochondrial Disease

“Holy f–k.”

Those were the first words my daughter, Evan, heard the moment she was born. So I assumed.

As they placed her 6 pound, 9 ounce body on my chest, those were the first words that came to mind. I’d just pushed a tiny terrorist out of me after 9 months, 5 days, and 10 hours. With each contraction, my mantra had been, “Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have done this. You can do it.” Anyone who has experienced pregnancy and childbirth can attest – childbearing can feel a bit like the Noomi Rapace scene in “Prometheus,” while childbirth is a lot less funny than “Knocked Up.” So yeah – “holy fuck” felt appropriate.

However, it turned out Evan hadn’t heard me. She was born deaf. I guess my husband and I should have known since our three noisy Chihuahuas never seemed to wake her during the first few weeks of her life. Instead, it took a handful of auditory brainstem response (ABR) hearing tests to convince us that what we knew in our hearts was true. Evan had bilateral sensorineural hearing loss. But how and why? No one in my family had congenital deafness.

This unexpected news was just the first in a series of strange symptoms that when examined individually, seemed like nothing. But as any geneticist – or true crime novelist – will tell you, there is no such thing as coincidence.

Despite a beautiful pregnancy and delivery with every prenatal screening and precaution taken, Evan was born with severe reflux and GERD, an inability to keep weight on, a herniated belly button, a PDA (hole in her heart), mild hydronephrosis, and laryngomalacia – all medical terms that I wish I didn’t know how to say or spell, but issues that were predicted to correct themselves on their own over time. Even so, this gnawing feeling that something was wrong stuck with me. At four months, our daughter slept more, moved less, and seemed considerably smaller than other babies her age.

Our pediatrician sent us to a children’s hospital for what we were told would be a 3-5 night stay for observation. After a series of tests, x-rays, and ultrasounds, doctors told us:

“She’s too small, too thin.” “Her hips are inconsistent with her legs.” “Her feet have abnormalities.” “Her head is abnormally small.”

What was this? A Hollywood casting session? I looked down and saw a perfect child. Why were they seeing something I wasn’t?

Things only got worse.

A PICC line for daily blood work. A muscle biopsy. A feeding tube. An MRI spectroscopy. (Try say that five times fast. One of the attending doctors stumbled over it each time himself.)

Still no explanation.

Then one day, a medical intern couldn’t contain her excitement. “We have a working theory,” she said, her voice an octave higher. “I might as well tell you now because we’re going to discuss it with you as a team tomorrow morning…”

She wrote the umbrella diagnosis on a marker board.

“Mitochondrial disorder.”

At least a diagnosis meant treatment. Treatment meant hope. But the young doctor’s performative furrowing of her brow told me otherwise. I decided against a web search, figuring no good ever comes from Dr. Google. However, it turns out no good can come from anyone when your daughter has an incurable disease so rare that most doctors only know from them through research papers versus practice.

So what did this mean for our daughter? The on-call geneticist blurted out that Evan would never walk, talk, and a list of other horrors.

Unlike other diseases, early detection and intervention doesn’t equate to prevention. It only reveals the severity of the disorder. Some people are diagnosed in their teens or as adults. Our daughter was four months old.

Several days (and sleepless nights at the hospital) later, another geneticist drew a bunch of squiggly lines on a piece of paper to explain how mitochondrial function does (or in Evan’s case—doesn’t) work. In short, mitochondria are present in every cell of your body and create more than 90% of your body’s energy – right down to organ function, the heart, brain, muscles, and lungs. Having a mitochondrial disorder is the equivalent of trying to power a mansion using a double A battery. Or in terms more appropriate for our industry friends, it’s like trying to power an entire film set using an iPhone.

But how could this happen? I’d skipped caffeine and sushi. I took my prenatal vitamins. I ate well. I thought I’d done everything right. While I was assured there was nothing I could have done differently, that doesn’t provide any solace when you can’t protect your child.

Story continues