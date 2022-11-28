Personal Care Wipes Market is Estimated to hit a Revenue of US$ 21.82 Bn in 2022 and Projected to Cross a Worth of US$ 37.27 Bn by year 2032-end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·9 min read

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the personal care wipes market is expected to reach US$ 21.82 Bn in 2022, with a CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period. By 2032, the market valuation is likely to exceed US$ 37.27 Bn.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Monday, November 28, 2022, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Monday, November 28, 2022, Press release picture

The personal care wipes market manufacturers are likely to grow the end-use industries during the forecast period. The personal care wipes market is expanding as a result of numerous hygiene care industries inventing customized products for their customers with particular designs and requirements.

They are making smooth and comfortable wipes for cleaning the skin with chemical resistance properties, which propels the personal care wipes market growth. The demand for personal care wipes is expected to increase over the projected period due to the new and improved wipes that contain pH level hygiene that is utilized for genital hygiene, which provides pleasant cleansing for females.

Moreover, the cosmetic, healthcare, salon, and other end-use industries are growing the personal care wipes market size during the forecast period. Healthcare manufacturers are boosting these industries to increase the personal care wipes market growth in the coming period.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15827

The North American region dominates the global personal care wipes market by securing nearly 34% of the share during the forecast period. The US market is leading the region by securing a significant share due to growing hygiene concerns, health consciousness, and growing trends that are accelerating the personal care wipe market growth.

Global personal care wipes sales are expected to reach US$ 21.82 billion in 2022, with a CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period. By 2032, the market valuation is likely to exceed US$ 37.27 billion.

The personal care wipes market manufacturers are likely to grow the end-use industries during the forecast period. The personal care wipes market is expanding as a result of numerous hygiene care industries inventing customized products for their customers with particular designs and requirements.

Several hygiene care industries all around the globe are innovating customized products for their consumers with specific designs and requirements is uplifting the personal care wipes market growth.

They are making smooth, silky and comfortable wipes for cleaning the skin without any chemical resistance properties which propels the personal care wipes market growth.

The demand for personal care wipes is expected to increase over the projected period due to the new and improved wipes that contain pH level hygiene that is utilized for genital hygiene to which provides pleasant cleansing for females. The new technology wipes include pH level hygiene that is used for genital hygiene to give comfortable cleansing for females is likely to rise the demand for personal care wipes during the forecast period.

Moreover, the cosmetic, healthcare, salon, and other end-use industries are growing the personal care wipes market size during the forecast period. The healthcare manufacturers are upsurging boosting these industries to increase the personal care wipes market growth at its different heights in the coming period.

The North American region dominates the global personal care wipes market by securing nearly 34% of the share during the forecast period. The US market is leading the region by securing a significant share due to growing hygiene concerns, health consciousness, and growing trends that are accelerating the personal care wipe market growth.

"Growing media, online advertising, branding, online buying products, and other advanced technology platforms are likely to boost the sales of personal care wipes during the forecast period. Moreover, these wipes are used for several purposes including while traveling, after work-out, and baby diapering are among others which increase the personal care wipes market growth in recent years" as per FMI Report.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15827

Key Takeaways from the Personal Care Wipes Market

  • North American personal care wipes market is likely to capture a share of nearly 34% during the forecast period.

  • The growing awareness related to skin problems and the rising personal care wipes products are flourishing the personal care wipes market size.

  • The global personal care wipes market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 37.27 Bn by 2032.

  • North American personal care wipes market is likely to capture a share of nearly 34% during the forecast period.

  • The growing awareness related to skin problems and the rising plenty of personal care wipes products are flourishing the personal care wipes market size.

  • The global personal care wipes market is likely to capture a register at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market is securing expected to reach a valuation of US$ 37.27 BillionBn by 2032.

Competition Landscape in the Personal Care Wipes Market

The personal care wipes market is fragmented by the number of key players present in the global market during the forecast period. These key players are adopting several marketing tactics to acquire the lion's share of the market. Some of the marketing methodologies are mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and global expansion, among others.

Some of the key market-playing companies are Diamond Wipes International Inc., The Honest Company Inc., Edana, Medline Industries, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter and Gamble Co., Pluswipes, KCWW, Edgewell Personal Care Co., Rockline Industries, among others.

The personal care wipes market is fragmented by the number of key players present in the global market during the forecast period. These key players are adopting several marketing tactics to acquire a lion's share of the market. Some of the marketing methodologies are mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and global expansion among others.

Some of the current key market-playing companies are Diamond Wipes International Inc., The Honest Company Inc., Edana, Medline Industries, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter and Gamble Co., Pluswipes, KCWW, Edgewell Personal Care Co., and Rockline Industries among others.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15827

Key Segments in the Personal Care Wipes

By Product:

  • Cosmetic & Facial Wipes

  • Flushable Wipes

By Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets

  • E-commerce

  • Hypermarkets

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • MEA

Recent Developments in the Personal Care Wipes Market are

  • In April 2022, Essity company announced its acquisition of Legacy Converting Inc, which offers chemical-free wipes, wet personal care wipes, and dry wipes for personal care during the forecast period.

  • In 2021, the US' growing demand for personal hygiene care wipes products are expected to gain the largest share of the global market.

  • In April 2022, Essity company announced its acquisition of Legacy Converting Inc which offers chemical-free wipes, wet personal care wipes and dry wipes for personal care during the forecast period.

  • For instance, in 2021, the US growing demand for hygiene personal care wipes products is expected to be gain the largest share of the global market.

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15827

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand-side Trends
1.3. Supply-side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Drivers
3.1.2. Restraints
3.1.3. Opportunity
3.1.4. Trends

Read More TOC…

Explore Wide-Ranging Coverage of FMI's of Consumer Product Insights

Hair Extensions Market Size: The hair extension market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 4.99 Bn in 2032

Reusable Nursing Pads Market Share: The reusable nursing pads market is likely to register a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 4.74 Billion in 2032, from US$ 4 Billion in 2021.

Bird Toy Market Trend: The global bird toy market size is estimated to reach US$ 386 Mn in 2022. With demand growing at a 5% CAGR over the forecast period, the market valuation is projected to reach US$ 631 Mn by 2032

Pet Shampoo Market Analysis: The pet shampoo market is forecast to reach US$ 517 Mn in 2022. With demand growing at a steady 6% CAGR over the assessment period, the market valuation will reach US$ 934 Mn by 2032

Pet Monitoring Camera Market Forecast: The global demand for pet monitoring cameras is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% per year to US$ 54.3 million in 2022

Pet Lodging Market Sale: The pet lodging market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2032

Pet Stain Remover and Odour Control Market Type: The global pet stain remover and odour control market is estimated at US$ 8.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 12.0 Bn by 2032

Pet Market Demand: The global pet market (purchasing of pets) size is estimated at US$ 16,607.2 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 34,140.7 Million by 2032

Disposable E-Cigarettes Market: The global disposable e-cigarettes market size is expected to be valued at US$ 6.34 Billion in 2022.

Clothing Recycling Market: Clothing Recycling Market by Type, End-use, Waste Type, Recycling Type, Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
Sales Enq. sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/728961/Personal-Care-Wipes-Market-is-Estimated-to-hit-a-Revenue-of-US-2182-Bn-in-2022-and-Projected-to-Cross-a-Worth-of-US-3727-Bn-by-year-2032-end-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

Latest Stories

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Bruins beat Canes for NHL home record to start the season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. Boston, which trailed 2-0 late in the second period, tied it with 9:33 left in regulation when David Krejci scored his second of the game on a shot fro

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Bam Adebayo has 32 points, Heat rally to beat Hawks 106-98

    ATLANTA (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Tyler Herro had 11 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds and Max Strus had 16 points for the Heat, who outscored Atlanta 34-21 in the third to take charge of the game. They went on a 10-2 run early in the period to make it 65-64 on Kyle Lowry’s left wing 3, and Atlanta trailed

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    It's been a long, long time coming, but Canada's men finally have their first World Cup goal — and it was an absolute gem.

  • Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Wi

  • Ayton, Booker lead Suns to 108-102 win over Pistons

    PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds, Devin Booker added 21 points and the Phoenix Suns stayed on top of the Western Conference with a 108-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The Suns have won three straight games and four of five. The Suns led 84-79 going into the fourth quarter. They pushed it to 94-85 by midway through the fourth, but the feisty Pistons scored the next eight points. Ayton's putback slam on Booker's missed layup gave

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out