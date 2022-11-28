Personal Care Wipes Market is Estimated to hit a Revenue of US$ 21.82 Bn in 2022 and Projected to Cross a Worth of US$ 37.27 Bn by year 2032-end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the personal care wipes market is expected to reach US$ 21.82 Bn in 2022, with a CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period. By 2032, the market valuation is likely to exceed US$ 37.27 Bn.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Monday, November 28, 2022, Press release picture

The personal care wipes market manufacturers are likely to grow the end-use industries during the forecast period. The personal care wipes market is expanding as a result of numerous hygiene care industries inventing customized products for their customers with particular designs and requirements.

They are making smooth and comfortable wipes for cleaning the skin with chemical resistance properties, which propels the personal care wipes market growth. The demand for personal care wipes is expected to increase over the projected period due to the new and improved wipes that contain pH level hygiene that is utilized for genital hygiene, which provides pleasant cleansing for females.

Moreover, the cosmetic, healthcare, salon, and other end-use industries are growing the personal care wipes market size during the forecast period. Healthcare manufacturers are boosting these industries to increase the personal care wipes market growth in the coming period.

The North American region dominates the global personal care wipes market by securing nearly 34% of the share during the forecast period. The US market is leading the region by securing a significant share due to growing hygiene concerns, health consciousness, and growing trends that are accelerating the personal care wipe market growth.

Several hygiene care industries all around the globe are innovating customized products for their consumers with specific designs and requirements is uplifting the personal care wipes market growth.

They are making smooth, silky and comfortable wipes for cleaning the skin without any chemical resistance properties which propels the personal care wipes market growth.

"Growing media, online advertising, branding, online buying products, and other advanced technology platforms are likely to boost the sales of personal care wipes during the forecast period. Moreover, these wipes are used for several purposes including while traveling, after work-out, and baby diapering are among others which increase the personal care wipes market growth in recent years" as per FMI Report.

Key Takeaways from the Personal Care Wipes Market

North American personal care wipes market is likely to capture a share of nearly 34% during the forecast period.

The growing awareness related to skin problems and the rising personal care wipes products are flourishing the personal care wipes market size.

The global personal care wipes market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 37.27 Bn by 2032.

Competition Landscape in the Personal Care Wipes Market

The personal care wipes market is fragmented by the number of key players present in the global market during the forecast period. These key players are adopting several marketing tactics to acquire the lion's share of the market. Some of the marketing methodologies are mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and global expansion, among others.

Some of the key market-playing companies are Diamond Wipes International Inc., The Honest Company Inc., Edana, Medline Industries, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter and Gamble Co., Pluswipes, KCWW, Edgewell Personal Care Co., Rockline Industries, among others.

Key Segments in the Personal Care Wipes

By Product:

Cosmetic & Facial Wipes

Flushable Wipes

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

E-commerce

Hypermarkets

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

MEA

Recent Developments in the Personal Care Wipes Market are

In April 2022, Essity company announced its acquisition of Legacy Converting Inc, which offers chemical-free wipes, wet personal care wipes, and dry wipes for personal care during the forecast period.

In 2021, the US' growing demand for personal hygiene care wipes products are expected to gain the largest share of the global market.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Read More TOC…

