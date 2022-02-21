Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Size 2022-2029 | Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global personal care contract manufacturing market size will significantly benefit from the rising disposable income in several countries across the world. The presence of several large scale companies will emerge in favor of market growth. “Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Formulation (Liquids, Creams, Lotions, Oils, Gels, Others), By Application (Skincare, Haircare, Make up &Color Cosmetics, Fragrances & Deodorants, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029,” the market derive growth from the integration of advanced concepts, that have widened the application scope of the product in the past few years.

Personal care contract manufacturing refers to the handling of the manufacturing process associated with personal care products. The primary reason why this concept has gained popularity in the past few years is the complexity associated with manufacturing of personal care products. The rising disposable income and increasing spending power across the world has been pivotal to the growth of the personal care contract manufacturing market in the past few years. The presence of several large scale companies will emerge in favor of growth of the market in the coming years. The increasing number of company collaborations and acquisitions will provide impetus the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. Additionally the integration of advanced concepts has widened application scope, subsequently creating new growth opportunities for companies in this sector.

COVID-19 Impact

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has created a sense of urgency across the world. With strict measures taken to curb the spread of the disease, several major businesses have come to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global market and discusses how major companies are coping with this. We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions will have a Massive Impact on Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has had the highest impact on the growth of the overall market in recent years. In January 2020, Silgan Holdings announced that it had completed the acquisition of Albea’s dispensing company. The company stated that it spent around USD 900 million towards this acquisition. Through the acquisition of Albea’s dispensing company, Silgan Holdings will gain access to the former’s exceptional portfolio of personal care contractual services. This acquisition will not just help the company grow but will also have a massive impact on the global personal care contract manufacturing market in the foreseeable future.

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Product Demand will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The rising demand for personal care contractual services in this region will emerge in favor of growth of the regional market. The massive spending power, increasing disposable income, and the constantly rising population in countries such as India and China have contributed to market growth.

List of companies profiled in the Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market report:

McBride PLC

Albea Beauty Holdings S.A.

Colep Portugal S.A.

Vi-Jon Inc.

Formula Corp.

Kolmar

VVF

Tropical Products

Sarvotham Care

Nutrix

Mansfield-King

Sensible Organics

