'Persona 5' Spinoff Mobile Game Announced

A free-to-play spinoff mobile game of Persona 5 has officially been announced.

Entitled Persona: Phantom of the Night or Persona 5: The Phantom X, the upcoming title is reportedly not directly developed by Atlus but rather by Black Wings Game Studio — owned by Perfect World Games — and was supervised by P-Studio, the subsidiary of Atlus in charge of the main games in the Persona franchise. Persona 5: The Phantom X introduces a set of new Phantom Thieves, including a red-haired protagonist that was created by Persona's character designer Shigenori Soejima, her talking owl reminiscent of Persona 5's Morgana and Igor's assistant in the Velvet Room.

The game will be free to play and, as Engadget notes, will have in-app purchases. Beta testing begins on March 29 for Android, iOS and Windows (via porting) in China, with a release date yet to be announced.

Check out the full trailer above and stay tuned for more details.

