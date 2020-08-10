Is In-Person Voting Really Unsafe?

The fear in Wisconsin was clear.

The coronavirus pandemic was still relatively new in early April as the Wisconsin governor's late attempt to delay the fast-approaching primary election was thwarted by a GOP court challenge. And even with a crucial state supreme court seat on the line, along with the presidential primary, some Democrats worried that asking people to head to the polls on election day could be a major health risk.

Four months later, as other states have also taken a similar blended election approach with an emphasis on mail-in voting along with in-person options, those concerns may have not been as far-reaching as some had first feared. But as the country hurtles towards holding a contentious presidential election during the pandemic, both health and voting rights experts remain alarmed as political battles rage over elections during the pandemic.

“We were lucky in April here, I don't know if we would be that lucky again,” said Malia Jones, an associate scientist in health geography for the applied population laboratory at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In early April, there was "very little disease circulating," in the state, Jones said, noting that voting by mail “is clearly the safer option.”

There doesn’t appear at the moment to be a definitive sign that in-person voting on the day of Wisconsin’s April 7 contest became the kind of cataclysmic super-spreading event that would have been a nightmare scenario for many in the state. But in the months since, as primaries have wavered between the messy June 9 contest in Georgia and those running more smoothly like Kentucky’s June 23 primary election, the tension between public health and voting remains a complex one where clarity on the true health impact of heading to the polls in person on a given election day can remain in question.

A spokesperson for Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services said in an email to The Daily Beast that “71 people who tested COVID-19 positive after April 9 reported that they voted in person or worked the polls on election day,” but also noted that some of those positive cases “reported other possible exposures as well.” And an official for Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services said the state was “unaware of any coronavirus cases linked to voting in the primary.”

In Georgia, which became a health policy battleground following the Republican governor’s fast push to reopen, the state’s public health department said in an email it “cannot definitively link cases to the primary elections” because “there is widespread community transmission throughout the state as well as businesses reopening and people generally more out and about.”

That’s part of the reason why Lawrence Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, remains “very concerned” about in-person voting during the pandemic. What the states are saying is “not reassuring at all,” he said pointing to the concept that “if you don’t look for cases, you’re not going to find them.”

“There's very little doubt in my mind that the only way you can do this safely is by postal ballot and by spreading out the vote to allow a lot of early voting," Gostin said. “But if you just have on election day people lining up to try to vote, it's going to be a disastrous period for the United States, both healthwise and for our democracy.”

When there's “really high” community spread of the coronavirus, it amounts to being nearly impossible to figure out where it's coming from, said Travis Glenn, a professor of environmental health science at the University of Georgia.

“If the level of spread is really high, how can you tell if a poll worker got it from sitting at the poll on Tuesday and not at the grocery store Monday night?” Glenn said.

But when it comes to individual voters the risks are “sort of low to modest” Glenn said, adding that it depends on the specific circumstances.

“I wouldn't expect for most people that this will be significantly more risky than shopping,” he said.

The safety and ability of holding elections during the coronavirus pandemic has become a tense topic across the country, as President Donald Trump has waged a war of words against mail in voting during the pandemic. At the same time however, voting by mail has helped ensure that states are still able to hold necessary elections even as the virus continues to spread, though issues with mail in ballots unrelated to fraud have on occasion led to lengthy wait times for results, like in New York’s June 23 primary.

Story continues