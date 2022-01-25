Person trapped and dies in Bellingham car fire Monday along Telegraph Road

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

A person died Monday night in Bellingham after they were trapped in a burning vehicle along Telegraph Road in the King Mountain neighborhood.

Bellingham Fire Department units were called to a vehicle fire at 11:23 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, in the 1100 block of Telegraph Road near the Unity Spiritual Center, according to the Pulse Point app.

The call was soon updated to having somebody trapped inside the burning car, fire department spokesperson Dave Pethick told The Bellingham Herald Tuesday.

“When our crews got there, police were already on scene trying to gain entry to the car, which was off the road and into a tree and on fire,” Pethick told The Herald.

Fire crews joined the efforts to free the person from the car, but Pethick said the person died before he or she could be extracted from the vehicle.

Pethick said he could not release the gender or age of the person who died, as the Bellingham Police Department was investigating what caused the fire, but Pethick said the person who died was the only occupant in the car and that the car was “a ways” off Telegraph Road.

The Bellingham Police Department has not yet responded to The Herald’s request for more information on the incident.