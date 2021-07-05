Teenage boy stabbed to death in Woolwich New Road

Forensics at the scene (@TweetsbyLMJ)

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death after a high road fight in Woolwich in south east London.

The victim was found with fatal knife wounds in Woolwich New Road at 5.23pm this evening.

The stabbing happened on the busy shopping street in front of shocked onlookers, according to reports.

Social media footage shows people holding up sheets to give paramedics privacy as they tried to save the victim’s life.

Horrific footage posted to Snapchat shows locals performing CPR.

Armed police are on the scene and are said to have asked people to leave a nearby supermarket as they searched for a suspect.

An onlooker told The Standard: “Looked like there was some sort struggle and he tried to fend off the attacker with an umbrella.

“They worked on him for about an hour before calling it and the London Ambulance left.

“There were a few friends there crying and talking to police.”

Although the police are yet to release the victim’s age, they have confirmed he is a teenage boy.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “Police were called at 5.23pm on Monday, July 5 to reports of a stabbing on Woolwich New Road, SE18.

“Officers attended and found a teenage boy suffering from a stab injury. They immediately provided first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 18:08hrs.

“A crime scene is in place and officers remain in the area.

“At this early stage, there have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.”

Greenwich council leader Dan Thorpe urged residents to hand over any social media footage of the murder to police.

He said: “Following the awful incident in #woolwich this afternoon, we are liaising closely with @MPSGreenwich

“Please do not share footage on line but send through to the police & help us bring those responsible to justice. Our thoughts & prayers are with the victim and their family.”

Woolwich is grieving the senseless murder of yet another young man on our streets this evening.



Another family devestated. The promise of another life extinguished.



I urge anyone with any information to come forward to the police (call 101 quoting reference CAD 5748/05Jul). — Matthew Pennycook MP (@mtpennycook) July 5, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 ref: 5748/05Jul with any information.

