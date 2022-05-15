Person shot outside Grand Central Market, sending patrons running

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 03, 2020 - The Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles.

One person was struck by gunfire Saturday in a shooting near Grand Central Market.

The shooting was reported at 3:56 p.m. in the 300 block of South Hill Street, Los Angeles police said.

A Grand Central Market employee said the shooting occurred at an entrance to the popular downtown destination.

The victim was in unknown condition as of 4:30 p.m., said Officer Rosario Cervantes.

The male shooter was at large, and Los Angeles police were performing a search of the area.

Multiple videos posted on social media showed people running for the exits.

This story will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.