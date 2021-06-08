Person shot and killed Tuesday along Independence Avenue in Kansas City

A person was fatally shot Tuesday along Independence Avenue in Kansas City, one of several homicides across the metro within three hours, according to police.

Officers responded about 1:35 p.m. to the 3500 block of Independence Avenue, where they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. That person, who has not been identified publicly, died at a hospital, police said.

“The suspect approached the victim, shot the victim and then fled in an unknown direction,” said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The homicide was the 65th of 66 this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time in 2020, there had been 84 killings. Last year marked the deadliest ever in the city.

“As always, it’s just tragic,” Foreman told reporters, saying the city has “way too many” killings.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.