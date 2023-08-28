Person shot dead in south Fort Worth, police say; homicide detectives investigate killing

A person was shot to death on Monday afternoon in a residential section of south Fort Worth, police said.

The victim, who a police call log indicated was male, was fired upon about 12:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of College Avenue and died at the scene.

Fort Worth police homicide detectives are investigating the death. Authorities have not released the victim’s name or age.

Police did not immediately release other information about the killing, including a motive or whether an assailant was in custody.

