A person was shot in Charlotte on Saturday, has life-threatening injuries, MEDIC says

A person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Charlotte early Saturday, MEDIC reported.

The person was shot on North Brevard Street near the Optimist Park neighborhood in north Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

A man told WSOC that he heard gunshots near North Brevard Street just after a driver happened to crash into his town home about 4 a.m. He wasn’t hurt, the resident said.

It wasn’t clear if the shooting was related to the crash.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Saturday released no information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.