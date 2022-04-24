A man who set himself on fire on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, has died

Kelsey Vlamis,Erin Snodgrass
·1 min read
Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen at sunset in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • A man died after setting himself on fire on the Supreme Court steps on Friday, police said.

  • Officials said the man was airlifted to a hospital, where he died the following day.

  • The Supreme Court is housed in the Supreme Court Building, also known as "The Marble Palace."

A man who set himself on fire on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on Friday has died, authorities said.

"At approximately 6:30 p.m., an individual went on to the plaza in front of the Supreme Court building and set themselves on fire. Supreme Court Police, U.S. Capitol Police, and MPD responded to the incident," a public information officer for the Supreme Court said in a statement Friday, according to NewsNation's Kellie Meyer.

The man was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital, where he died of his injuries on Saturday, the DC Metropolitan Police Department told CNN.

He was identified as Wynn Bruce of Boulder, Colorado, MPD said.

MPD and a Supreme Court representative did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

The Supreme Court is housed in the Supreme Court Building, also known as "The Marble Palace," which is located just east of the US Capitol grounds.

Capitol Police confirmed on Friday a helicopter landed near the Capitol for a medical emergency but said it was "not a public safety issue."

