In-Person Open Houses Should be Avoided During COVID-19 Second Wave - Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) is calling on its 56,000 REALTOR® Members to avoid in-person open houses during this second wave of the pandemic and to continue to take advantage of virtual tools.



During the early days of the pandemic, TRREB issued a strong recommendation to our Members to stop conducting in-person open houses to protect the health and safety of our communities and real estate consumers.

TRREB is committed to the protection of the health and safety of our Members and the general public, and has encouraged Members to continue to use best practices due to the uncertainty we’re faced with in dealing with COVID-19. In-person open houses are typically used by some home sellers and their Realtors to market properties for sale to home buyers.

“With cases in Ontario on the rise again, we must continue to limit face-to-face interactions as much as possible and use virtual tools to the greatest extent possible. Members should avoid in-person open houses, and ensure that they follow health and safety best practices while conducting showings to pre-qualified clients which are necessary in order to facilitate and complete transactions,” said TRREB President Lisa Patel.

“We’re again at a critical phase with a second wave of this pandemic and we all have to do our part to be successful in confronting this challenge in order to protect the health and safety of REALTORS®, their clients and the general public,” added Patel.

New restrictions announced by the provincial government limit open houses to 10 people in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel. In July, TRREB released a Best Practices Open House Guidance document, which you can access here where TRREB had been advising a maximum of one family group at a time in any region. This handy document continues to offer valuable information which is applicable to showings with pre-qualified clients which we know are necessary to facilitate and complete transactions.

“We encourage Members to continue with the use of alternative marketing strategies such as video and virtual tours wherever possible, including the live stream open house function we’ve provided, and to continue to follow directives and guidance being given by the government and public health agencies,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

TRREB continues to monitor developments and will provide additional guidance as appropriate and as the situation develops.

Media Inquiries:Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager, Public Affairs

maryg@trebnet.net

416-443-8158

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 56,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

