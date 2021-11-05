Person has ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being shot by police at Charlotte Walmart

A person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Friday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted that no officers were injured in the shooting, which happened about 6:30 p.m.

The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 9100 block of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte, police said.

Police said the person “threatened a store security guard with a gun and pointed it at CMPD officers.”

Police have released few details, including the person’s identity.

Police recovered the gun at the scene, according to a CMPD tweet.

“More information will be released when available,” police said on Twitter.

This is a developing story.