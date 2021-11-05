Person has ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being shot by police at Charlotte Walmart
A person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Friday night.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted that no officers were injured in the shooting, which happened about 6:30 p.m.
The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 9100 block of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte, police said.
Police said the person “threatened a store security guard with a gun and pointed it at CMPD officers.”
Police have released few details, including the person’s identity.
Police recovered the gun at the scene, according to a CMPD tweet.
“More information will be released when available,” police said on Twitter.
This is a developing story.
Officer Involved Shooting in the Hickory Grove Division https://t.co/W4M1tz89bU
— CMPD News (@CMPD) November 5, 2021