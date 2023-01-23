Person killed in crash with tree after driving off Lexington County road, SC cops say

One person was killed Sunday in a late night SUV crash in Lexington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 10:30 p.m., on Pine Plain Road, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. That’s near the Swansea area, between U.S. 321 and Interstate 26.

A 2005 Honda Pilot was driving north on Pine Plain Road, and near the intersection with Frank Moorer Drive the SUV ran off the right shoulder, Tidwell said. The SUV then collided with a tree and the driver died.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

Tidwell said the driver was the only person in the car and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the SUV to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Jan. 16, at least 30 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,075 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least two people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2023, DPS data shows. Last year, 43 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.