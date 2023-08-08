Person of interest in custody after man killed in Kansas City Crossroads Sunday

Police have a person of interest in custody after a man was killed Sunday in Kansas City’s Crossroads.

Officers responded to a “cutting” around 5:45 p.m. on a bridge near the 2000 block of Main Street, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

A witness who called police said they saw two people fighting on the sidewalk of the bridge over the railroad tracks, when one man appeared to hit another with an unknown object.

When police arrived, the victim was unresponsive. He was declared dead at a hospital.

Streetcar service was temporarily suspended Sunday evening as police investigated.

Anna Spoerre contributed to this report.