Person found with gunshot wounds in Charlotte on Saturday has died, police say

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Charlotte on Saturday morning.

Officers found a person with gunshot wounds after responding to a call to assist Medic near the 5000 block of Cherrycrest Lane about 7:45 a.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

That’s near the intersection with Woodwinds Lane, south of Archdale Park and Archdale Drive in southwest Charlotte.

Medic pronounced the person dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide Investigation in the Steele Creek Division https://t.co/cOmvpOqjV5 — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 27, 2022

The person was found behind an apartment complex, Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported.

Police said the person who was shot was a male, but didn’t immediately disclose his name and age.

Police also haven’t said if they have a suspect in custody or know what prompted the shooting.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.