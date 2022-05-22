Person flees in vehicle after fatally shooting man during a disturbance in Kansas City

Robert A. Cronkleton
·1 min read

A man died after being shot during an argument with someone in a vehicle Sunday afternoon in a Kansas City neighborhood, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to .the shooting about 2:20 p.m. near 79th Terrace and Campbell Street, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Neighbors directed arriving officers to the shooting victim who was lying unresponsive in the street. Officers rendered first aid and called for an ambulance. When the emergency medical crew arrived, they declared the victim dead at the scene, he said.

Police are investigating a shooting Sunday after near 79th Terrace and Campbell Streets in Kansas City. The victim was arguing with someone in a vehicle when shots were fired from inside.
Police are investigating a shooting Sunday after near 79th Terrace and Campbell Streets in Kansas City. The victim was arguing with someone in a vehicle when shots were fired from inside.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was talking with someone inside a vehicle when an argument or disturbance erupted. Someone inside the vehicle fired shots, which struck the victim, Becchina said. The vehicle fled from the shooting.

Detectives were going door to door to see if anyone in the neighborhood could provide any details of the shooting, including a description of the vehicle.

“It’s a nice Sunday afternoon, a lot of people were probably outside,” Becchina said. “So (detectives) are very hopeful that somebody may have seen or heard something.”

Police are investigating a shooting Sunday after near 79th Terrace and Campbell Streets in Kansas City. The victim was arguing with someone in a vehicle when shots were fired from inside.
Police are investigating a shooting Sunday after near 79th Terrace and Campbell Streets in Kansas City. The victim was arguing with someone in a vehicle when shots were fired from inside.

Meanwhile, crime scene investigators were collecting evidence. It was unknown if the victim lived in the area. No suspect information was available.

Anyone who has information about the homicide is asked to contact detectives if they haven’t already been in contact or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) if they want to remain anonymous. There’s a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.

Police are investigating a shooting Sunday after near 79th Terrace and Campbell Streets in Kansas City. The victim was arguing with someone in a vehicle when shots were fired from inside.
Police are investigating a shooting Sunday after near 79th Terrace and Campbell Streets in Kansas City. The victim was arguing with someone in a vehicle when shots were fired from inside.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 30-Year-Old Runner Dies at Brooklyn Half Marathon Finish Line, per FDNY

    According to the New York City Fire Department, 16 runners were transported to local hospitals, with five in serious condition

  • Community leaders in Iowa demand end to hate and racism after mass shooting

    Community leaders in Iowa demand end to hate and racism after mass shooting

  • Ukrainian artists transform former 'Russia House' ahead of Davos

    STORY: Now dubbed the "Russian War Crimes House", the building is set to be filled with photographs taken by Ukrainians depicting the war and a map of alleged atrocities, using data provided by the general prosecutor of Ukraine and Amnesty International."Here in Davos, say, the world's most powerful people come together, and to them we also have to show who is suffering and why they are suffering," the director of the Pinchuk Arts Centre in Kyiv, Bjorn Geldhof, told Reuters.Construction crews have been finishing pop-up networking facilities for the business and political elite that descends for the May 22-26 conference. Geneva-based WEF says the meeting will bring together more than 2,000 leaders and experts from around the world, somewhat fewer than some past meetings. No government or corporate bigwigs from Russia were invited, because of the Ukraine war.

  • 'Ignored, disbelieved': Southern Baptist Convention sexual abuse report details cover up, decades of inaction

    The 300-page report contains explosive details about how denomination leaders worked to avoid liability, rather than help victims of sexual abuse.

  • Why NBA is frustrated with Mavs' refusal to comply with bench decorum rules

    NBA ponders next move as escalating fines, now up to $100,000, haven't seemed to deter Dallas bench players from standing up during playoffs.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Man City clinches 6th Premier League title in 11 seasons

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale and hold off Liverpool's challenge. After starting the day in first place, City was at risk of an historic choke when it conceded twice to trail 2-0 at home to Villa. It took İlkay Gündoğan's header to begin the comeback in the 76th and Rodri equalized two minutes later by placing the ball through

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Insights and observations from the NHL playoffs: The big concern for the Panthers

    Here's a few thoughts on each series, including the most stunning stat of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Mbappé signs new 3-year PSG deal after rejecting Real Madrid

    PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé celebrated with fans at Parc des Princes after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and turning down the chance again to join Real Madrid. France’s World Cup-winning star stood on a platform near the center circle to address fans moments before PSG's final home game against Metz. “I’m very happy to continue this adventure, to stay in France, in Paris, my city. I always said Paris was my home," Mbappe said. "I hope I will continue doing

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7