Person dies after crash with Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy in Kansas City, Kansas

A person has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a Wyandotte County deputy who was responding to an emergency call over the weekend.

The collision occurred shortly after noon Saturday at the intersection of 90th Street and Parallel Parkway.

The deputy and the injured person, identified as a civilian, were taken to an area hospital by ambulance following the crash.

The patrol vehicle had its lights and sirens activated as the deputy was responding to a reported shooting, police said.

The person died Sunday in the hospital. The deputy was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Capt. Kyle Harvey, a spokesman for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, said the agency would not be releasing the identity of the person killed until a later time. He declined to provide a reason. The family of the fatal crash victim is aware of the death, he said.

The deputy has since been released from the hospital in good medical condition, and is currently on medical leave, Harvey said.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is conducting an investigation of the crash. The outside agency was chosen to provide “full transparency,” according to the sheriff’s office.